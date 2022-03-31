When those who are not in the industry are interested in video games, imprecision is around the corner. For years we have seen various errors in the various news programs, even exchanging scenes from video games for real videos. From this point of view therefore and especially in Italy, it often happens to underestimate the largest market in the world simply because this medium is still considered childish.

The question is actually very complex and has very deep roots in our culture and when it comes to video games the “jargon” is the master, convinced that it is safe. If, for example, Nintendo has been synonymous with videogames for years, since the late 90s the term has been replaced by the Sony console: “playing the Play” has therefore become synonymous with playing. But in some cases, it creates problems.

On Futurea small article was published on the TV series dedicated to Halo, available on Sky Atlantic these days. The maximum Microsoft icon, however, has become PlayStation in the title, precisely for reasons of jargon. The article itself is just fine, but that title is extremely misleading and also denotes little attention to a major detail. To be clear: it is like defining the 500 as one of the best Renault cars. That’s no good.

