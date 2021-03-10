Halo his long-awaited series is about to premiere live action, so fans of the game are very much looking forward to what they will show on screen.

It has long been revealed that Pablo Schreiber would have the responsibility to interpret master Chief, although a recent statement upset some fans.

For whatever reason, some followers of Halo they hope to see a carbon copy of the protagonist in the series, but the actor hinted that he will not make an identical impression, but will play his way to John.

Recently the producer of the series assured that some fans of Halo They might be disappointed not to see all their expectations met to the letter, and that’s understandable as they sometimes expect strange things.

One of them is that master Chief looks and speaks the same as the video game, so they questioned Pablo Schreiber about what his interpretation would be like, and they didn’t like his answer.

The actor mentioned that his job is not to make prints, but to make characters, so it will not be a carbon copy of the protagonist.

‘I don’t make impressions. I play characters. While everyone knows Master Chief, this show is an opportunity for us to meet John. Thank you for your kind words. We are working incredibly hard to bring something to the screen that everyone can be a part of… ‘

Some fans want an impression of Master Chief in the Halo series

This response was not well received by some fans of Halo, who saw as something negative that Pablo Schreiber does not make an exact imitation of the character, so they exploded against him.

‘Impressions and voices are part of playing a lmao character, but do you believe it? Master Chief’s voice is the most iconic part of his character. ‘.

‘If you don’t sound like Master Chief, you are not Master Chief.’

‘Wait, you’re telling me that you should play the main character of Halo, but you refuse to do it properly? That is to say practically that these 20 years of that voice do not make sense to you. Get it right or let someone else be the voice. this is stupid. ‘

We still do not know what the interpretation of master Chief in charge of Pablo Schreiber, but it is too much to ask him to do an imitation when we have the opportunity to see a new version that may surprise us.

Do you think I should imitate the character?

We recommend you:

Source.



