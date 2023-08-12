The Halo is a security system that all cars are equipped with single seater of F1, an additional structure in the shape of a half ring, a curved bar with the function of protecting the driver’s head in the event of accidents, collisions with other F1 single-seaters and the impact of objects. This safety device, based on a project by the Mercedes team, was made compulsory by FIA for all open wheel single-seaters, Formula 1, Formula 2 and all FIA “formula” classes starting from the 2018 season. The technical specifications are described in the FIA ​​Standard 8869-2018 (“SINGLE-SEATER ADDITIONAL FRONTAL PROTECTION – HALO” ). The task of this device is to ward off tragic events including the one that occurred a Jules Bianchi in 2014 in which he lost his life in Suzuka when his crazy single-seater slipped under an emergency vehicle on the side of the track.

A particular crash where the Halo protects the pilot’s head

Let’s find out how it is made, the dimensions, the weight, the characteristics and the measurements of the Halo used in all the races in which the FIA ​​”formulas” run, including F1.

Halo what is it

The Halo consists of a curved shaped structure with a very resistant central support made in titanium and covered with carbon fiber. It is installed at the height of the pilot’s head.

the bare F1 halo structure, a protection for Formula 1 drivers

It is able to withstand a weight of 5,400 kg and an impact from a tire at over 200 km/h. The first version of the Halo presented in 2016 weighed 6 kg, while the final one as of 2018 weighs 9kg.

How the Halo is made

Shape and dimensions of the Halo are the same for all single-seaters: the size I am 84×58cm on the horizontal plane while in height it develops for approx 19cm. Weighs 9 kg. It is fixed in 3 points, two behind the driver’s head and one on the front of the cockpit.

Drawings of the Halo from the FIA ​​technical regulation

For the installation it was necessary to modify the body where 3 high structural strength attachments were set up which must withstand 12 tons of vertical load for 5 seconds.

Halo F1, how it’s made VIDEO

The Halo is made of titanium by three manufacturers chosen by the FIA: CP Autosport (Germany), the English STT and the Italian VSystem. The cost of a Halo in F1 is approx 10,000 euros.

What loads should it withstand?

The Halo, as described on the FIA ​​regulations, must pass 2 load textsone almost vertical and the second horizontal.

The first test is carried out with a load of 125 kN from above at an angle of 68° to the horizontal plane, at a point established between the main ring and the central vertical support. To this load the structure must withstand with elastic deformations not exceeding 17.5mm And permanent deformations not exceeding 3mm.

Halo test at vertical load

In the second teston the other hand, a force applied laterally on the horizontal plane is progressively increased until the breaking load is reached, which must occur with higher values ​​of 125kN and without deformation greater than 45 mm below 125 kN.

Second structural strength test for the Halo with horizontal loading

Even the three attachments of the Halo with the single-seater have defined strength requirements: according to the Formula 1 Technical Regulations, in paragraphs 15.2.3b and 15.2.3c, it is established that the two upper rear attachments must support a vertical load directed towards the 75 kN (approximately 7.5 tons) high, while the front attachment must withstand a vertical load of 88 kN (approximately 9 tons) always directed upwards, in addition to a horizontal load of 88 kN directed downwards ‘backwards.

The lives of F1 drivers saved by the Halo

In the F1 race in Great Britain, the Halo contributed to the safety of the Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou who was involved in a terrible accident in an Alfa Romeo.

Accident Silverstone Alfa Romeo upside down

The Halo has more than proven its lifesaving capabilities over the past few years.

F1 accident between Alonso and Leclerc, the Halo prevented Leclerc from impacting Alonso’s car

From Charles Leclerc’s accident in Spa in 2018 (photo above), to the fire of Romain Grosjean in Bahrain in 2020 (photo below).

F1 crash into Romain Grosjean barriers in Bahrain in 2020

Many pilots have escaped serious crashes unscathed thanks to the Halo.

F1 head protection because it didn’t like it right away

Initially, the Halo did not attract approval, neither among the protagonists on the track nor among the public who follow Formula 1. The unanimous judgment was that this device distorted F1, almost as if it imprisoned the drivers and limited their visibility.

Among the skeptics there was also Niki Lauda which he had claimed “this system distorts the very essence of racing cars”. Other former pilots instead, like Jackie Stewarthad welcomed the system by comparing it to the introduction of seat belts at the time which had aroused the same criticisms and then became the norm even on mass-produced road cars.

The Halo was a small revolution that many insiders, however, did not immediately share; the International Federation on 19 July 2017 launched the obligation despite the negative opinion of 9 out of 10 teams.

Variant of the Halo, Shied a fairing

In free practice at Silverstone in 2017 Sebastian Vettel on his Ferrari he had tried a variant of the Halo, a device called shield (photo below), i.e. a sort of sturdy polycarbonate fairing in front of the rider’s head. The latter device, however, was immediately rejected by the German driver who complained about poor forward visibility (distorted and out of focus vision) with driving problems.

Headlight tested before the Halo went into effect

HALO VISTA ON BOARD F1

