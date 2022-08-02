Halo It is one of the most recognized franchises in the world of video games. In addition to its protagonist Master Chief, became an icon highly recognized even by those who do not play his saga. However, it seems that his creators consider him a very boring character.

One of those responsible for creating Halo Y master Chief is the writer Joseph Staten. During an interview with the podcast, Game Maker’s Notebooktalked about the conception of the first game. It was here that he revealed that he does not consider the protagonist to be a very interesting or deep being..

‘At the end of Halo 1 we felt that Master Chief had limitations. If we wanted to tell deeper things we couldn’t. Because, for me, Master Chief was the least interesting character in this whole universe‘. Staten mentionedwho confessed that this thought led him to create the Inquisitor, who he considers a better protagonist.

Source: 343 Industries

Joseph Staten believes that Halo It achieved so much mainly because it is a very simple game to play and above all fun. Especially if you play with friends, something the franchise has always implemented. ANDhe fact that it was always a shared experience helped form a community that is still going strong today. master Chief didn’t have much to do with it.

Also, players like to be together within that vast sci-fi inspired world. Not to mention that feeling of being a hero who can take on hordes of enemies without much effort.. In other words, the protagonist could be any other and there would not be much difference in the impact generated Combat Evolved.

The Halo universe is much more than Master Chief

Staten mentioned that the creation of the inquisitor for Halo 2 it helped him see something. Perhaps master Chief he could be the center, because he is the player, but they didn’t have to stop there. They could introduce different perspectives and create a whole universe around the war between the Covenant and humanity. This also led to the creation of ODSTwhere you control ordinary soldiers, who cannot do the same superhuman acts as the Boss.

Source: Bungie

Since the departure of the first Halo your universe has expanded in an enormous way. With novels, comics, animated shorts, small films and more recently a television series. All of them have contributed to give a better image and more background to the Master Chief. So maybe now it’s not as boring as it was in his first adventure.

