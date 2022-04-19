Marty O’Donnell And Mike Salvatori they said in February that they had sued Microsoft: the reason was alleged unpaid royalties to the composers of Halo. Now, O’Donnell said the pair have struck a deal with Microsoft.

“Microsoft and O’Donnell / Salvatori, Inc. are pleased to have amicably resolved their differencesThe composer tweeted. O’Donnell recently stated that he and Salvatori had sued Microsoft after spending 10 years failing to make progress in discussions with the Xbox maker about their claims for unpaid royalties.

The composers claimed to have licensed Halo music to the original Halo developer, Bungie, which was acquired by Microsoft prior to the franchise’s 2001 launch.

Looks like I’ll be able to share some of those videos once again! Microsoft and O’Donnell / Salvatori, Inc., are pleased to have amicably resolved their differences.https://t.co/ZLnhFgblr6 – Marty O’Donnell (@MartyTheElder) April 18, 2022



This dispute was originally supposed to affect the release of the Halo TV series as well, but that didn’t happen. Indeed, Paramount recently renewed the TV series with a second season.

