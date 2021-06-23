343 Industries released i modder tool of Halo: Combat Evolved, even for those who don’t own the game. You got it right: you can download and use them even if you haven’t purchased Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

The tools for the first Halo are four: Guerilla, Sapien, Tool and Standalone.

Guerrilla is a program that allows you to edit the values ​​of the game contents, collected in files called tags. There are tags for everything: AI, enemies, textures, and so on.

Sapien is the game level editor that allows you to modify parameters such as the positioning of weapons, the artificial intelligence of the teams and much more.

Tool allows you to import content into tags and build map files.

Stand aloneFinally, it is basically the development build of the game, dedicated only to advanced and more capable users with programming. Of course it allows you to make deeper changes than the other three tools. 343 Industries suggested using it for non-multiplayer content only.

For download the tools for modders of Halo: Combat Evolved, you just have to take a look at Steam and follow the instructions.