343 Industries promised to release the mod tools for Halo: Combat Evolved and they have kept their word. They are already available and the best part is that they can be accessed even if you do not have Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Tools can be accessed even without having the gameThese modding tools allow for four different elements. Guerilla is a program that allows you to edit the values ​​of the game’s content, which are files called tags. Sapien is the game’s world or level editor, which allows you to include items such as weapon locations, AI squads, and more. With Tool content import tasks can be performed and lastly, Standalone is a development version of the game that is intended to improve content creation and modification times.

So, now you have at your disposal practically all the necessary tools to do what you imagine with Halo. Sure that in the coming weeks we will see fun and original creations. By the way, you can download all the content from this link.

Without a doubt, it can be a good aperitif until the arrival of the main course, which will be Halo Infinite, the new installment of the adventures of the Master Chief, which is scheduled to launch at the end of the year. Although at the moment there is no definitive date, in the past E3 we could see a new trailer.

