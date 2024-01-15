













On the XboxEra podcast, the insider known as Spheshal Nick said his sources assured him of this. The battle royale in the universe of Haloknown internally as Project Tatanka, has already been cancelled. This after Certain Affinity had been working on it for four years.

Something we should highlight is that this title was never formally announced by Microsoft. Still, Certain Affinity confirmed several times that they were working on it. In fact, in 2022 they said that they had already made progress for two years. That is to say, this experience began its journey in 2020.

The battle royale of Halo It was also mentioned in a Bloomberg report about the future of 343 Industries. Here it was said that Tatanka started as a battle royale, but that it could become much more. Now it appears he will no longer achieve his potential. Would you have liked to play it?

What's in the future for Halo?

For now there are no new games announced for this iconic Xbox saga. However, Infinite It continues to receive constant content and updates that keep users coming back. Additionally, some rumors indicate that 343 Industries is already working on a new campaign.

Source: Paramount

As for television, the second season of the series Halo just released its first trailer. In it we see that they will adapt the plot of the fall of Reach in their own way, which will be interesting to see. So at least for the immediate future, there's plenty to enjoy about this saga.

