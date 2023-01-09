A recent report revealed by the WSJ has just revealed that the Live-Action of Halo was the most successful series in the service Paramount Plus during 2022. This is an important achievement if we take into account that its competition was yellowstone Y 1883.

This news comes at an important time, especially since the second season of the Live-Action of Halo is already in production, so the demand on the service will be even greater because the numbers were very positive and something less could be unacceptable.

On the other hand, let’s not lose sight of the fact that the series whose protagonist is “Master Chief” came out at a time when video game content was overflowing and the trend was on the rise. Surely something will have to happen now with the second season

Also, let’s not lose sight of the fact that Yellowstone could not be seen on Paramount in the United States, however, it could be seen in other countries and it was one of the key series of the streaming service.

Streaming networks do not tempt their hearts when it comes to canceling a production after a season. we already saw it with Netflix’s Inside Job and, fortunately, it did not continue with this important Xbox franchise that is expanding into other formats.

Halo season two is already underway

The news that Halo Live-Action worked confirms that it was a good idea to produce the second season. To this we must add that this occurs, despite the fact that the fans were disgusted with the product.

For example, we saw the Master Chief’s face, also having sex and other activities that showed him as a human being and not just that enigmatic and heroic person.

Now all that remains is to wait and see how the second season turns out, which we hope will not take long to come out, because this kind of production usually takes time. Do you think it is the product that is worth it?

