In the video game business, there are always projects that are never released to the market, examples include PT Silent Hillswhich even had a demo and was later canceled due to the departure of Hideo Kojima, who was in charge of directing it. But there are much stranger cases, in which there are games that have always been in the pipeline, but in the end they are not released but they are not talked about for some reason, and their planning is made known a long time later.

As mentioned by the co-founder of XboxEra, Shpeshal_Nicka video game Halo battle royale style was in planning but in the end it was discarded, when at the beginning it was considered the company's big projects to compete with PUBG or Fortnite. The code name for this one was Tatankabeing an extension of the last game in the franchise, Infinite, which was launched in 2021 and which in the end did not have the expected acceptance by the audience.

In fact, in a September 2022 interview with VentureBeatthe CEO and director of operations of Certain Affinity, Paul Samstalked about a great Halo project that could be that battle royale, but that has not been followed up afterwards.

Here what was mentioned:

The biggest thing we're doing is public right now, for over two years we've been working on Halo Infinite doing something that they're very prescriptive about what we can say. But we're doing something unannounced, and we're leading the development of that unannounced, from conception and design. It's something big and new for the franchise. But I can't say anything more about it. That is our largest project of our three projects currently. We have about 100 developers working on it.

After that statement, little has been said, which is obviously why the project would have been definitively canceled, since for now 343 Industries is focusing on improving the experience of the newest game, whether in the solo or multiplayer part. There has even been talk that another big release may be announced soon, all in order to right the wrongs of the past.

Remember that Halo Infinite Is available in Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: It would have been interesting to have a look at this game, although perhaps it was the best decision, since competing in the battle royale market is difficult these days. Although it wouldn't hurt to have some preliminary files to see what it looked like.