The mysterious, long-rumored Halo battle royale project from series co-developer Certain Affinity is no longer in development, a new report has claimed.

Speaking on the XboxEra podcast, reliable insider Shpeshal_Nick said the game, codenamed Project Tatanka, had apparently been cancelled.

While officially unannounced by Microsoft itself, Certain Affinity had discussed the project publicly in broad terms several times, and said in late 2022 that it had been in the works for more than two years, with nearly 100 people then working on it.

Eurogamer plays Halo Infinite.

That mention of the project followed an earlier promise by Certain Affinity that it was “deepening” its relationship with the Halo series' core developer 343 Industries and that it had been “entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new exciting and ways.”

The project was later discussed in a Bloomberg report on the future of 343 Industries, which stated that Tatanka had begun as a battle royale but “may evolve in different directions.”

Eurogamer has contacted Microsoft for comment.

While we wait for announcements on new Halo video games, Paramount last week released its first trailer for the Halo TV series' second season, which debuts next month.