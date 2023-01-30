343 Industries continues to fall apart. Today’s news is the abandonment of Kiki Wolfkill, head of the transmedia and entertainment division of the Halo franchise. Apparently he will not abandon Microsoft, but will switch to another studio. He had been with 343 Industries since 2008, basically from the very beginning of the development studio.

Wolfkill made her debut as an executive producer on Halo 4, before spending eight years in the role indicated. He recently oversaw the launch of the Halo TV series.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been directing the expansion of the Xbox IP for about three months. It’s unclear whether Wolfkill will continue to partner with 343 Industries in her new role. Microsoft of her of her has not clarified.

The fact remains that news of his departure comes after a string of bad news for 343 Industries, with the studio particularly hard hit by Microsoft’s recent spate of layoffs.

Wolfkill then joins other excellent characters who have left the software house, such as Bonnie Ross, who had directed it for fifteen years, or Joseph Staten, who had been called to save Halo Infinite.