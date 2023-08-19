













Halo and Destiny creators would now work on a MOBA | EarthGamer









From what it seems it is focused on competitive PvP (Player vs. Player) team combat.

According to one medium, this new proposal will stand out for being very colorful, and also for having characters with a ‘cute’ design, more or less in the neon style.

This new title of the study responsible for Halo and destiny it is still in early stages of development. So it will be some time before Bungie officially introduces it.

We recommend: Destiny 2: Bungie reveals what will happen to Commander Zavala after the death of Lance Reddick.

What is clear is that it is an entirely different title from other creations by this developer.

After the disclosure of this information, a few more details of the project appeared. These come from the official Twitter account, @Bungie.

Fountain: Bungie.

In a message, the company says that the new title takes ‘inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life simulators and ‘frog-like’ video games, wrapped in a happy and comical world’.

Nothing said before sounds like Halo, destiny either marathonwhich is another of the series created by the studio.

This time he is entering a very different terrain from other of his creations, so it is convenient to be very aware.

The team’s designing for depth, mastery, and Bungie’s signature action feel, as well as a friendly, inclusive community. We are actively hiring for this project and other small project teams. So, if you want to build a new type of Bungie game, join us! 💙https://t.co/kWSAW2Q58f —Bungie (@Bungie) August 18, 2023

Bungie also says ‘one of our favorite incubation projects is a multi-genre inspired team action game set in a new sci-fantasy universe’.

It’s hard to get a mental picture of what the studio is planning behind Halo and destiny.

Fountain: Xbox.

But it’s likely that Gummy Bears take inspiration from other MOBAs available on the market, such as the cases of League of Legends, dowry and smitethe best known.

Apart from Bungie, destiny and Halo We have more series information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 20 times, 2 visits today)