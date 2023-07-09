There was particular activity around Halo: Combat Evolved by the moddersparticularly with regards to the Digisite team, which he appears to have collaborated closely with 343 Industries over the past few months to try to recover some trimmed content from the first chapter of the series.

As reported by PCGamesN, the modder team was able to thoroughly explore assets and documents related to the original Halo chapter, discovering several interesting contents that have been put into the works to be restored, also bringing out some background unreleased on the game developed by Bungie.

The Digisite team he got to see design and manufacturing documents, feedback notes, compiled maps, and source code data for content that has never been seen by the public before.

Among these unpublished contents that emerged during the research are multiplayer maps which were developed specifically for the PC port of Halo: Combat Evolved, reworked by Gearbox Software in 2003.