There was particular activity around Halo: Combat Evolved by the moddersparticularly with regards to the Digisite team, which he appears to have collaborated closely with 343 Industries over the past few months to try to recover some trimmed content from the first chapter of the series.
As reported by PCGamesN, the modder team was able to thoroughly explore assets and documents related to the original Halo chapter, discovering several interesting contents that have been put into the works to be restored, also bringing out some background unreleased on the game developed by Bungie.
The Digisite team he got to see design and manufacturing documents, feedback notes, compiled maps, and source code data for content that has never been seen by the public before.
Among these unpublished contents that emerged during the research are multiplayer maps which were developed specifically for the PC port of Halo: Combat Evolved, reworked by Gearbox Software in 2003.
Halo and secret contents: the testimony of the Digisite team
“Gearbox had built a bunch of completely new textures that were basically never used,” said Ludus, a member of the Digisite team. “We felt it was a waste that these textures were completely overlooked, so we decided to remix Indoor as a new map that could use these graphic elements”.
Even the famous one Macworld 1999 demo, which is the first ever occasion in which Halo was seen in its first original form before the acquisition of the IP by Microsoft, was recovered and introduced in Halo: The Master Chief Collection. At the time, the game was intended to be a Mac-exclusive third-person shooter.
In addition to this, 343 Industries and Digisite have also collaborated on the recovery of some content related to the original Halo concept such as real-time strategyfinding elements related to vehicles and types of enemies from the archives found.
