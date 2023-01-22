With a post published by the official Twitter profile of Halo, 343 Industries has silenced the rumors of recent days, which wanted the development of the next games in the hands of external studios, with a short post in which he states that will continue to make games in the series “now and in the future”.

“Halo and the Master Chief are here to stay. 343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future, including epic stories, multiplayer and more of what makes Halo great,” reads the post written by Pierre Hintes, the head of the studio.

For the uninitiated, there have been persistent rumors circulating in recent days that after Microsoft’s recent staff cuts, 343 Industries would transition from active video game development to a “Halo franchise coordinator” role, with the development of the games in the series entrusted to external studios. The report also spoke of canceled Halo Infinite single-player campaign DLC, information denied, albeit unofficially, by Windows Central journalist Jez Corden and Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, according to whom work on expansions has never begun.

It seems that the rumors circulating in recent days are simple baseless speculation, probably born in an attempt to leverage the numerous layoffs within Microsoft and the not entirely convincing results of Halo Infinite. In short, the reins of the development of the Halo series will therefore remain in the hands of 343 Industries also in the future.