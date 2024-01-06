In the last few hours it has been announced that, towards the end of 2024a will be released board game set in the universe of Halo.

The latest video game released belonging to the Halo franchise is Infinitewhich was published in November 2021. The title in question had a difficult launch, with many players were dissatisfied with the final product.

Since then, however, Infinite has received several updates and still today maintains a high number of active players, although the aforementioned updates have never seen the single player campaign involved.

Currently, therefore, neither narrative DLC for Halo Infinite nor a direct sequel to the work are planned. While waiting for news on this matter, 343 Industries And Mantic Games have announced a collaboration that will create a board game set in the world of Halo.

The project is currently untitled, but Mantic and 343 have shared some details regarding this new themed experience Halo. At the moment, it is confirmed that they will be present miniatures of some Spartans, while the inclusion of other elements such as vehicles and Covenant races has not been specified. Game previews will begin in March and its complete exit is scheduled for September.

In a press release, the CEO of Mantic Games, ie Ronnie Rentonhas openly stated that he is very satisfied with the project and that he expects it will please fans of the franchise.

It will be an exciting and competitive game, created by a passionate team of talented sculptors, artists and designers who have created an incredible Halo-themed experience.

It's not the first time a Halo-themed board game has been created, just think of Halo ActionClix in 2007, but the project was discontinued in 2008, just a year after its initial launch.



