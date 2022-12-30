To this day many demo or alpha versions of some games have started to leak online, the clearest examples of this was the first sonic which was released a few months ago. This also happened with the early version of Dinosaur Planet from rarewhich was even released in ROM form to the delight of gaming archaeologists.

This brings us to the fact that this week an alpha version of Halo 3 leaked online, revealing a feature of the games that was ultimately dropped from the product we know of. That’s the lean into corners to fire the weapon or “peek around corners” feature available in FPS games today-

For his part, the leader of the creative team of Halo Infinite he also shared some thoughts on the thought process behind the feature and the reasoning behind its removal. The alpha in question was shown in a video on Youtubesame where the player is seen showing the corner peek feature that never made it to the full game.

This mentions Joseph Staten about:

Oh memories! While we decided that peeking around corners didn’t suit the fantasy and flow of a superpowered Spartan, this was one of many core inspirations for H3 ODST. I remember talking to Bertone and thinking: ‘Okay, it’s not suitable for Spartans. But, what if you were not a Spartan…? In the concept phase, we discussed an even slower, sneakier version of ODST combat. But due to the small size of our team and limited development time/budget, that approach was not possible.

