Halo Infinite has struggled to stay relevant – this goes for the number of people playing and also the number of people watching someone play. This has been shown by some comparisons this week as viewers of Halo 2 exceeded 38 times those of Halo Infinite.

There is a reason behind this however: someone has managed to complete a challenge that has yielded the beauty of $ 20,000. Last month, Cr1TiKaL released what he thought was an impossible challenge for Halo 2.

The challenge was to complete a “Legendary All Skulls On” playthrough without dying once. He first offered $ 5,000 to anyone who could and then raised the prize pool to $ 20,000. It turns out that it wasn’t an impossible challenge after all. JerValiN lived up to it and completed the challenge in just six hours, winning the cash prize offered in the process.



He did it! Halo 2 LASO, deathless. Congratulations, @Jervalin 🏆 – John Junyszek (@Unyshek) August 3, 2022



The whole thing was streamed on Twitch, which is why Halo 2 numbers have been much higher than Infinite’s for a few hours this week. Gun Shot hopes they can keep the Halo 2 hype alive even though the LASO challenge has now been completed.

Source: Eurogamer