A group of dedicated fans created Project Insignia, a free, unofficial replacement for Xbox Live, designed to bring back the online multiplayer component of Halo 2 for the original Xbox.

The official Insignia

The announcement even caught the attention of Max Hoberman, a former Bungie employee who designed many multiplayer features in Halo 2 and Halo 3. “For all the wannabe time travelers out there! Very cool. I'm curious how many features there will be able to respond,” Hoberman wrote on X/Twitter. “If they can achieve feature parity in some places, I wonder if they could improve or add features in line with my original design specifications…”.