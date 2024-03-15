A group of dedicated fans created Project Insignia, a free, unofficial replacement for Xbox Live, designed to bring back the online multiplayer component of Halo 2 for the original Xbox.
The announcement even caught the attention of Max Hoberman, a former Bungie employee who designed many multiplayer features in Halo 2 and Halo 3. “For all the wannabe time travelers out there! Very cool. I'm curious how many features there will be able to respond,” Hoberman wrote on X/Twitter. “If they can achieve feature parity in some places, I wonder if they could improve or add features in line with my original design specifications…”.
The public beta will include ten playlists for multiplayer matchmakingwhich you can see below:
- Rumble Pit
- Double Team
- Team Slayer
- Team Skirmish
- Team Training
- Team Snipers
- Team Hardcore
- Team Swat
- Big Team Battle
- H2 Challenge
What do you think? Will you be back in action on Halo 2 after all these years?
