In the American state of Nebraska, a man nearly died after injecting himself with a decoction of hallucinogenic mushrooms. The portal LAD Bible writes about this.

So, a 30-year-old American suffered from depression and decided to get rid of it by injecting mushroom broth. However, after a few days, he began to feel that he was getting too tired, then he began to vomit bloody and diarrhea.

The man’s relatives took him to the hospital, where specialists found out that his internal organs began to fail, and the doctors revealed tachycardia. As a result, it turned out that the mushrooms sprouted directly in the man’s bloodstream.

In total, the man stayed in the hospital for 22 days. The American was saved thanks to blood filtration and a ventilator.

Last November, voters in the American capital Washington, DC, voted to decriminalize the cultivation, storage and non-commercial distribution of hallucinogenic mushrooms. The so-called Initiative 81 stipulates that the prosecution of people involved in the “non-commercial cultivation, cultivation, purchase, transport, distribution and storage” of hallucinogenic mushrooms will become one of the least important areas of police activity.