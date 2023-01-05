Felix Yarwood, a 32-year-old product designer from the UK, has hallucinations. He doesn’t see imaginary people, nor does he hear voices telling him what to do. But sometimes he gets non-existent itches and hears sounds that may or may not be in his head – he’s never sure. According to current theories, Yarwood’s experiences are perfectly normal.

“Everyone hallucinates,” says Anil Seth, a neuroscientist at the University of Sussex in the UK.

+ Experimental drug for Alzheimer’s may be approved by US agency

“It is important to recognize that hallucinations can come and go throughout our lives, in moments of stress or fatigue”, he points out. “There is a bit of stigma around hallucinations, associated with mental illness and people being called crazy.”

In reality, this is something very common and happens even daily. Yarwood’s experience with imaginary itches, for example, is particularly common, especially after drinking alcohol.

“It’s also common for people with reduced hearing or vision to hallucinate in that ear or eye,” says Rick Adams, a psychiatrist at University College London. “These are non-clinical hallucinations as they are not associated with a psychiatric diagnosis.”

Perception is controlled hallucination

To understand what really happens when you hallucinate, you need to look at how the brain creates sensory perceptions.

Intuitively, we can think that perception is the result of reading external information that reaches the brain. Something Seth disputes.

“In fact, it’s the opposite: perception is the brain generating representations of the world from within. Information coming from the senses calibrates perceptions,” he explains.

That is, the brain is a predictive organ that tries to anticipate or understand what is happening based on what happened before, points out the expert.

In vision, for example, the brain hypothesizes about sensory information coming from the eye. It makes quick predictions about what an object might be like based on what you’ve seen in the past. Other sensory input from the eyes or other senses adjusts and corrects this prediction to make it more accurate.

“This means that everyday perception is a kind of controlled hallucination or daydreaming. It is generated from within but controlled by the world through sensory signals,” concludes Seth.

Pareidolia and illusions

It may seem strange to think that the eye plays a secondary role in visual perception, but there are situations where you can see this happening.

The first is pareidolia – the tendency to see patterns in things when there are none, like seeing a face on the moon. Here, the brain is generating the perception of a face, even though sensory information says it’s impossible for the Moon to have a face. In this way, we can know that the Moon has no face, but we still see it.

Second are visual illusions, such as the lilac hunter illusion. If you look at the cross in the center of the image for 30 seconds, you can see the lilac disks disappearing and a green disk running around the circle in place of the gap.

But of course there is no green disk. According to Seth, the brain generated the perception of the green disk to fill in the color gap.

When do hallucinations become a problem?

While we all experience “simple” hallucinations to some extent, “complex” hallucinations are much more common in people diagnosed with psychiatric conditions: 89% of people with schizophrenia and 40% of people with Parkinson’s disease experience hallucinations.

According to Adams, simple everyday hallucinations become worrisome when they start to get in the way of normal life.

“It’s not about how often you have hallucinations or what kind of hallucinations they are, but whether they have any kind of harmful effect on the person himself. They also invade life and cannot be controlled,” she explained.

Many people with schizophrenia, for example, tend to hear voices or see things that are unpleasant and disturbing, such as voices that remind them of their darkest fears or tell them to hurt themselves. Seth describes this type of hallucination as a runaway perception.

Scientists really don’t know why normal perceptual hallucinations, like the ones Yarwood experiences, become strong and complex in conditions like schizophrenia. Adams believes that a key to the puzzle may be the fact that the voices seem to come from the outside world, despite being generated inside the brain.

“We think that there is a module involved in perception in the brain that somehow gains autonomy. This brain space begins to pour out perceptual predictions that are not based on sensory input. The rest of the brain receives these predictions and naturally assumes that they came from outside”, says the psychiatrist.

The idea is that the autonomous perception-generating module has lost feedback from sensory input from the eye or ears that would normally correct perception. Therefore, the hallucination appears to be disassociated from your body.

Diversity in perceptions

But how common are hallucinations? Scientists don’t exactly know. Rigorous studies have not yet been done on how often people experience hallucinations of any kind. Until now, the focus has only been on hallucinations associated with mental states altered by drug use or mental disorders.

Seth aims to better understand hallucinations at a population level. He thinks that people’s individual perceptual worlds differ from each other more than we think.

“We call this perceptual diversity. These differences are subjective and private, unlike our skin or hair color, but they shape our lives,” she says.

The neuroscientist is currently leading an ongoing study measuring variations between individual perceptual worlds, with the aim of understanding the types of hallucinations or perceptual oddities we experience every day.

However, this study, called the Perception Census, goes beyond simple perception. Seth believes the research will still help us understand how we perceive the world around us – which parts we share and which are unique, and how that makes us who we are.