Polarization It has been the word of the year in Spain according to the FundéuRae. Also on the list of candidates were war, fentanyl either amnesty. A list that seems more like a very brief geopolitical analysis of recent news, the minimum expression of a newspaper yearbook, a poem. Few words can say a lot.

Spain is not, by any means, the only country in which there is a tradition of choosing the word of the year: by checking these words we can learn more about their current state of mind, or about the differences and similarities in their way of speaking. see the world. The result is not very hopeful: the chosen words often reflect worrying challenges and conflicts.

For example, the word of the year for the American publisher Merriam-Websterfamous for its dictionary, is authentic: experienced a noticeable increase in searches in its online dictionary. They attribute this to the fact that we live in a world in which the borders between what is true and what is false are increasingly blurred. That is where the concept of authenticity becomes more important. Some of the meanings given by the aforementioned dictionary are “not false or imitation” or “faithful to one's own personality, spirit or character.”

Some words considered, although ultimately discarded, were deepfake (images and videos generated with AI to spread fake news, a concept with a certain inverse connection with authentic) either rizz, which means having charisma, style, sexual appeal, and which has become popular among young people on social networks. The latter was successful in another not inconsiderable institution: she has been chosen as the winner by Oxford University Press. She was also considered a candidate for dystopian, for obvious reasons as soon as one reads the press. In French-speaking Belgium they also draw on gloomy futures with the locution climate bomb, also for obvious reasons, as the newspaper's readers have chosen Le Soir and viewers of public television RTBF.

Other Anglo-Saxon dictionaries have elevated similar words. For example, AI (by artificial intelligence) is the word of the Collins Dictionary and hallucinate is the one from Dictionary.com and the one from Cambridge Dictionary. Double winner. In this sense hallucinate It is also related to technology: it is the situation in which an artificial intelligence produces false information and presents it to the user as true and factual. Artificial intelligences amaze: although it may seem sparkling and new, the term has been used in computer science since the 1970s. Any user of the ChatGPT application will have experienced some of those hallucinations when the machine, in all seriousness, starts inventing things.

'Barbenheimer' and 'kitawaramba'

There are other particular points of view. For the columnist of Financial Times Stephen Bush, the word of the year is not related to the dangers of technology or geopolitical challenges, but to the massive cinematographic phenomenon that marked 2023. It is Barbenheimer, the neologism that united the titles, a priori immiscible, Barbie and Oppenheimertwo very different films, but which appeared at the same time and at the same time dominated the public conversation, achieving great success at the box office at a time of decline in movie theaters.

A Twitter composition relating to the 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon.

C'est la hess It is the expression of the year in France for Associated Press (AP) correspondent John Leicester. It reflects the country's growing multiculturalism, because it comes from an Arabic expression, it is very popular among young people and means “to have problems” or “to be in poverty.” Something like having it very raw. AP asked its correspondents for the word of the year in their destination countries. As it turns out, the word of the year in Kenya is kitawaramamba, which is used to warn others that things may go wrong for them because of their bad actions. In Japanese zeiwhich means taxes, for the public debate around this issue, in order to obtain funds to invest in the defense of the country.

Bwa kwale This year it has become a rallying cry against violent gangs on the streets of Haiti: neighbors chant it when they chase criminals. Three hundred of them have died lynched in this way, according to the United Nations. Now the expression even gives its name to a hamburger. In South Africa, kuningi It denotes the concern for several events that occur simultaneously, and precisely defines the existential burden suffered by the contemporary citizen, besieged on so many fronts.

'Monsterbank' and 'krisenmodus'

The sound monsterbank was the word of the year in German-speaking Switzerland, according to the Zurich University of Applied Sciences. It refers to the merger of two banking entities (that very Swiss thing), UBS and Credit Suisse, which generated fear that this “monster bank” could generate more risks than it solved. The silver and bronze medals also have their sound: chatbot and ghosting. They are all Anglicisms. In French-speaking Switzerland the word was rubbish (in reference to the wars and earthquakes suffered in 2023) and in the Italian language, GPT. In Russia last year's word was war, as it could not be otherwise, and the expression of the year special military operation, the euphemism for the invasion of Ukraine used by Putin's government, the Center for the Creative Development of the Russian Language found. This year the word is different: the ubiquitous AI, artificial intelligence.

The challenge of technology has been represented in the words of the year of different countries. In the image an exhibition on AI at the Center for Contemporary Culture of Barcelona (CCCB). Gianluca Battista

One of the most commented words has been the German one: krisenmodus, which can be translated as “in crisis mode”, selected by the German Language Society (GfdS). According to sociologist Helmut K. Anheier in EL PAÍS, it has to do with the end of the perception that Germany, often nicknamed the locomotive of Europe, is always doing well. A “tiredness and pessimism” of the population in the face of the “moderate but persistent” recession and the prospects of a bad 2024, where the high price of housing and energy, a dysfunctional immigration system or poor educational results persist. In second and third place were antisemitism and inability to read (leseunfähig). “This list reflects reality,” clarified Andrea Ewels, director general of the GfdS, “and the reality is currently bleak.”

