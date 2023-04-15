Brand clothes, wads of money, luxury cars and weapons. Social networks have been flooded in recent months in Mexico with videos in which users try to show idyllic lives, emulating the habits associated with drug trafficking culture without necessarily belonging to a criminal group. Influences such as the corrido guelico —a musical subgenre that incorporates violence and the characteristics of modern music into the corrido— have renewed the panorama and the image that young people try to show in their accounts. All this, accompanied by a label: hallucinate. The term, which refers to pretending another life, accumulates 5.8 billion views on Tiktok; and on Instagram 33,000 posts. Experts consulted by this newspaper about the phenomenon affirm that the purpose of this trend is to attract attention and that it represents “a call for help” on the part of Mexican society.

Young people during a Nathanael Cano concert in California in April 2022. Getty Images

The professor of the Faculty of Philosophy of the UNAM Ahinoa Vásquez explains that the dissemination of this type of content on Tiktok —the social network with the most presence of generation Z— is “a reflection of the reality” that Mexico is experiencing. The researcher reflects on whether the content could really lead to the involvement of young people with drug trafficking, and concludes that it is actually a way of wanting to “be seen and respected.” With this, she defends the premise that the trend is not projected into reality, but that it is reality that is projected into the content. Ella Vásquez warns that a distinction must be made between two concepts in which the apology is separated by a fine line: the drug culture and the narcofiction. “The drug culture it is what drug traffickers produce for drug traffickers; and the narcofictions They are produced by people who have nothing to do with drug trafficking and for people who have nothing to do with drug trafficking,” he explains.

The drug culture has spilled over the last decades into various fields of common culture, from religion to muralism. An example of this can be seen in Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa, where the main chapel of Jesús Malverde, a Mexican bandit revered as a saint, is located. The controversial dialogue between reality and drug culture it has constantly found its way into the political context. The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, stated a year ago in one of his conferences that the population should avoid consuming this type of content because it was an “apology for violence.” Vásquez believes that fictions contribute in some way to the normalization of reality; however, he defends that they cannot be blamed for the violence that is shaking the country. “We cannot criminalize fictions for what is happening in reality. Reality is reality, and that’s where you get all the background and all the material from,” he comments.

The violence that Mexico is experiencing can be observed through the figures collected by the Inegi: in 2021 —the last year with complete data— there were 35,700 homicides; In the records, they also found that more than 22 million people aged 18 and over were victims of crime. The data has led to the contents of narcofiction have been viewed with some suspicion by a part of society. The president of Tejiendo Redes Infancia, Juan Martín Pérez, believes that the ideal would be to address the problems that exist in the country’s day-to-day life. “The issue is that we continue without any type of alternative [a este estilo cultural en México] and without any way of touching reality. We have half the population in poverty [en torno al 44%] and, if you are a minor, the possibility of being poor increases even more. The recruitment of people by criminal groups in the municipalities controlled by them is a reality, and in the face of this the Mexican State has done absolutely nothing”, he affirms.

Redes, corridos and a change of scenery

Vásquez considers that the renewal of content on the networks has given a 180 degree turn to Mexican culture: “I find it quite striking because I believe that Mexico is not a culture that is generally characterized by trying to demonstrate power, luxury or money in general. Until recently, this thing about people showing off or wanting to show power was not common.” The warlike corrido and the tumbado have gone hand in hand with the etiquette of hallucinate in the networks. The team from the communication agency Another Company tells this newspaper that the song PRC —a collaboration between Peso Pluma, 23, and Natanael Cano, 22— is the most used to accompany publications that use the term on Tiktok, with almost 278,000 examples. The corrido is the fourth most listened to song on Spotify in Mexico, and an example of the consolidation of the genre in the country.

Hassan Kabande Laija, known as Featherweight, during an event in Mexico City, in February 2023. OFFICIAL FEATHERWEIGHT

the run of PRC It is an example of that emulation of the drug trafficker’s habits. Only in the first five seconds of the video, Nathanael Cano appears smoking on a chair, while the Featherweight singer passes him some packages that imitate drug packages. “I think it’s a very desperate cry on the part of young people, who are completely criminalized all the time, considered suspects: of being criminals, of not wanting to work, of being lazy… It’s a desperate cry of ‘look at me, I exist. ‘. Obviously it is very negative”, defends the researcher.

The president of Tejiendo Redes says that the success of this type of music among young people is due to the construction of their personality. Thus, he highlights three essential concepts in this evolution: identity, based on trying to differentiate themselves from their family context; that of belonging, with the search to be part of a group; and acceptance in society.

Pérez concludes that despite the moment of vulnerability that young people go through in adolescence, the impact of drug culture and the narcofiction it does not have to create a link with a criminal group. And it highlights the three most frequent ways that lead young people to enter the criminal world: involvement by a relative, the search for revenge after having been the victim of an event related to violence, and the “levantón” -recruitment of a person who owed debts to the armed group.

The controversy of the drug culture also had a strong presence in recent months. On Halloween, narco-style trappings straddled the fine line between apology and fiction. An example of this could be seen in the municipality of Boca del Río, in Veracruz, where the councilor Belem Palmeros criticized the false bagged body that decorated a children’s theme park. Bagging is one of the practices used by criminal groups to get rid of some of their victims. She was not the only one. Cruz Azul player Julio Cesar tasting Dominguez also found himself embroiled in controversy after hosting his son’s El Chapo-themed birthday party. The athlete ended up apologizing: “He caused, with good reason, outrage in society.”

