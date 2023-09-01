The idyllic town of Hallstatt, in the Austrian Alps, has fewer than 800 inhabitants. And your neighbors are fed up. Fed up with the fact that, in high season, the narrow streets of their village support the daily bustle of up to 10,000 tourists eager to take pictures with their lakes, their mountains and their picturesque wooden houses. In this alpine region everything seems like a fairy tale and in fact it is, since the creators of the film Frozen They took it as a reference to set Arandelle, the bewitched frozen kingdom of the Disney hit. But the visit that for travelers ends in a magical postcard to take as a souvenir has become an ordeal for its few inhabitants, who have decided to take action on the matter.

Last Sunday, August 27, more than a hundred Hallstatt villagers blocked the only access road to the town, through a tunnel, as a protest against the excessive influx of visitors. “Radical limits for mass tourism”, “We must protect our vital space” or “Please, think of our children” were some of the slogans -the latter in the purest style of Helen Lovejoy in The Simpson– which could be read on their posters. The mayor, Alexander Scheutz, was among the protesters. “Really, we have tried a lot in terms of visitor management. But we have reached a point where we are at the end of our possibilities. As a town, we can only handle half of the tourists that are coming now,” he assured.

More information

That is all they are asking for: introduce a ticket system to reduce the number of visitors to a maximum of 5,000 per day instead of the 10,000 that now flock to the town in high season. The region has already imposed a limit on the number of tourist vehicles in 2020. “We have limited the number of buses to 45. For cars, we have room for 450, but we have quickly reached the top,” Scheutz said then. In May of this year, they were so fed up with the tourist invasion that, just as Princess Elsa erects the walls of her ice castle in the Disney movie, the residents of Hallstatt themselves built a wooden fence in one of the main viewpoints from the village to block the view to the Alps and thus prevent selfies. The mayor told the media that its inhabitants just wanted to be left alone. The fence barely lasted a week, but its space will now be occupied by a banner that reminds tourists that people live there and that they should not hinder the passage or crowd.

Helstatt residents protesting mass tourism in their town, on August 27, 2023. REINHARD HOERMANDINGER (AFP)

The new measure that they want to implement, according to Scheutz, would consist in the fact that access to the town could be reserved in a similar way to what is done in other places of great tourist interest such as Machu Pichu, in Peru. Even so, the mayor acknowledges that imposing this system is complicated by the difficulty of defining who is a tourist and who is not, since it does not contemplate including people from neighboring towns, such as Bad Goisern: “Does a goiserer have to book a ticket? if you want to go have a coffee with someone in Hallstatt? I don’t think it’s a good solution.” Venice in Italy, which is much less overrun than Hallstatt in terms of tourists per inhabitant, planned to introduce a similar method of pre-booked tours for a fee starting in January, but postponed it until 2025 due to delays in approving the regional authorities.

Bulletin The best recommendations for travel, every week in your inbox RECEIVE THEM

In Hallstatt the measure could be decided on September 6 at a meeting between mayors of the area and the regional tourism association. For the moment, the proposal has the approval of the Austrian tourism minister, Susanne Kraus-Winkler, who has also called for a system of time slots in the small alpine village, but criticized the town in an interview with an Austrian media for not taking advantage of calm time during the pandemic to find a solution to your tourism problem. “If it was that easy, we would have done it a long time ago,” Scheutz replied.

In 1997, the Hallstatt Cultural Landscape was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is considered one of the most beautiful towns in the world. In China they have their own replica, built by the Chinese state mining company Minmetals Land, with copies of the houses, the market square and some of its most representative buildings. But Hallstatt there is only one, and beauty comes at a price.

Subscribe here to newsletter of The Traveler and find inspiration for your next trips in our accounts Facebook, Twitter and instagram.