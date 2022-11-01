The images and videos of the Halloween tragedy are heartbreaking: about 153 people lost their lives. Among these also a well-known singer

Halloween tragedy, a massacre that took place during a party, which led to the death of about 153 people. Among these, even a famous singer. Confirmation came a few hours ago.

Seoul officials asked families to report the disappearance of relatives who were present in Itaewon. About 100,000 people gathered for the night party.

At around 22:40, this time reported by the newspapers, the crowd ended up in a “narrow alley“. For about an hour and a half, people were stranded and, unable to escape, they lost their lives suffocated. Some news reports speak of “thrusting into the crowd for a game”.

Witnesses said that people crushed by the crowd they were cryingthey searched for holes to breathe and screamed, searching desperately help.

The images and videos that have spread on the web show the people on the ground and the emergency services trying to reach them and revive them.

There were those who pushed to leave the alley and those to enter.

These are the words of a resident who managed to escape and to take shelter in an alley on the side.

People have tried to climb walls, in search of salvation. Heartbreaking images that have traveled around the world.

Halloween tragedy: Lee Ji Han lost his life

A few hours ago, the news of the disappearance of a famous singer was also confirmed. It is about Lee Ji Han.

A Korean actor and singer, only 24, known for second season of ‘Produce 101’.

The news had initially spread after some goodbye posts published by his colleagues. There confirmation from the news agency arrived the following October 30th.