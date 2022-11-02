Sometimes springs are seen as fascinating people from afar, whatever their real or metaphorical image, and the image may dominate the minds, whatever the nature of these minds or whatever their cultural representations embodied in their component, or whatever the following image is weak coming from another world that does not belong to them nor related to its culture.

Perhaps this is a story from the jellyfish of a past time that did not care about it, a long time ago when the world did not know what Halloween means or did not care about the event as it appears now, and we did not know it all except at the beginning of our study trip to America, so what we had in mind was that it was a first trip. Neither I nor my three colleagues had ever taken days for a trip like this before.

The plane landed in the afternoon, at the end of October of 1983, at a small airport in Biogen, a city on the Pacific coast. We said in a happy voice: Yes. After that, we seemed reassured for a few minutes, and we were again suspicious that the car heading us did not seem to be in Corvallis, and that the driver might take us to another place! And that was nothing but just our fears, which were dissipated by whispers and laughter.

We have forgotten the fears of the crazy road associated with a world that may have been embodied by the American films themselves, and how do you know the sprawling and fabricated images of the horrific scenes of cities in their essence, the wretched ones in their unsafe society that we may have carried in our imaginations!

But fate drove us to the fact that our arrival was on the night of the Halloween masquerade party, and we were not familiar with it, so how could we at that time understand a city in disguise? How can we deal with an event that we did not hear about before, even in the stories of our grandmothers or in our inheritance, and we never prepared for an event like it? A ceremony related to their culture and taught them more than we understand that there is a crazy and bewildering world whose state we did not realize in the most we read about the state of the city geographically and historically.

The university residence was not far from the rituals of the city, and the welcome of Mr. Victor was beautiful in his language, explanation and details of living, as well as his colleague embodied in her masquerade rituals the ancient dress of the Romans! Pictures that still stick in the memory every Halloween night! A night of wandering and cultural travel over the years, and what is embodied by the image of the world as it coalesces after an innate rage and divergence of any cultures and beliefs, sometimes seeking not to erase what peoples inherited, to a rapid opening in rituals and customs! What were the differences that pervaded the world! And what was indicative of divergence has become coalesced and reproduced in his inheritance, and harmonize in his images and in his wanderings among the peoples of the world.