Halloween Murder | A twenty-something dressed as a horror movie killer stabbed his friend to death: He was ordered to receive treatment

The plan was to kill the whole family in the same way the serial killer did in the movie.

In drag the 20-year-old man accused of murder and the preparation of five murders was innocent when he committed the act. The results of the state of mind survey were read on Friday at the session of the Oulu district court.

Since he was innocent at the time of the act, he cannot be sentenced to punishment. Based on the investigation, the man was completely unconscious at the time of the incident. He was assigned to a psychiatric prison hospital.

A 17-year-old boy died in last autumn’s murder in Raahe. At the time of the act, a 19-year-old man killed the boy with a bladed weapon in his backyard in Raahe on the night before Friday, October 28. The murder was exceptionally brutal.

According to the prosecutor, the attacker was dressed as the fictional serial killer Michael Myers from the Halloween horror movie. He wore a mask representing the character and a similar jumpsuit that the character wore in the movie.

As a plan was to kill the whole family the same way a serial killer would in a horror movie. The man was charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder. The events were discussed in Oulu district court in February.

The court heard the closing statements of the parties on Friday. According to the court, there was a dispute about whether it was murder or manslaughter. In the case of other crimes, the court considered whether it was the preparation of a murder or the preparation of a particularly egregious crime against life and health.

The court found that the perpetrator was guilty of murder. The deed was done with sound judgment and it met the marks of a particularly brutal and cruel way of doing things.

The court emphasized that the perpetrator surprised the victim and showed a persistent desire to kill. The mask used by the author was scary. The act was also committed without reason in the victim’s backyard.

At the last moment, when the perpetrator started trying the front doors of the house, he started committing crimes according to the law. The author did not abandon the plans when he noticed that the doors were locked. Instead, he lay in wait and broke into a shed, where he took an axe. It was therefore about the preparation of the murders.

The execution of other acts was prevented when the perpetrator was wounded in the work of killing and felt that his strength was running out.

Prosecutor in his final statement demanded that the man be sentenced primarily for murder and the preparation of five murders.

Prosecutor Kimmo Vakkalan according to the perpetrator had a firm intention to do the same particularly brutal and cruel act to other family members as well. The actions remained an attempt. According to the prosecutor’s view, the actions were interrupted because the victim boy arrived in the yard by car and because the perpetrator was wounded in the attack.

According to the prosecutor, it was a matter of sound judgment. According to his own words, the man planned the act for a month and a half. He bought a kitchen knife as a lethal weapon from Raahen Prisma. It was supposed to be similar to the one used in the Halloween movie.

A man who lived alone in the center of Raahe set off on a bicycle at ten o’clock in the evening and went to the victim’s home 13 kilometers away from the center. He had a mask with him in his backpack and, in addition to the knife used in the killing, another knife.

See also Power struggle at Eintracht: Constructive conversation without concrete result According to the police, the surveillance camera of Raahen Prisma recorded the accused while he was on his way to the scene of the killing on October 27 at 10:35 p.m.

Before the perpetrator could break into the house, the 17-year-old arrived in the yard in a car. According to the prosecutor, the man decided to kill her first and get the keys from the victim to break into the house.

The 17-year-old boy tried to resist the attacker and defend himself against the blows. The attacker inflicted dozens of stab and cut wounds on the victim, among other things.

After the murder, the perpetrator was wounded, felt his strength waning and decided to give up killing the rest of the family. He left the place on a bicycle.

After returning to the center, the perpetrator arrived at the yard of the Raahe police department and left his backpack with the crime equipment at the front door of the police department. A little later, the police met the perpetrator on a bicycle in the center and arrested him.

After the police patrol summoned the man, he confessed to the killing and named the crime scene. After the police went to the scene at night, the victim was found dead and the family had to receive a condolence message.

Man denied the murder but admitted that he was guilty of the murder. Instead of attempted murder, he considered himself guilty of preparing a crime against life and health.

According to the prosecutor, the motive for the act was to take revenge on the family because the man felt that he had drifted out of the group of friends. He had gotten to know the family’s two children in middle school.

The accused said during police interrogations during the preliminary investigation that he felt resentment towards the family because, unlike before, the family’s children did not ask him to play the Counter-Strike computer game.

The prosecutor reminded that the perpetrator was absent from the game group for reasons of his own making.

The course of events was considered undisputed in court. The defense emphasized that the perpetrator’s mental state may have been weak for a long time.

The perpetrator had moved into his own home in March 2022, after which, according to the defense, he began to isolate himself and immerse himself in the gaming world.

In August, the man had attempted suicide and climbed to the roof of a tall building with the intention of jumping. He had been rescued and delivered to Oulu’s psychiatry outpatient clinic.

Later, he was transferred to a hospital closer to home and he was able to go on vacation on weekends. At that point, according to the defense, Halloween movies came into play.

“They inspire to kill. I adored the main character, Michael Myers. The appeal was that it had no purpose, it could kill for no reason,” the man said during the interrogation.

Judged as a whole, the act was, according to the court, exceptionally raw and cruel. The perpetrator stabbed his victim 28 times with a knife, causing numerous wounds.

The family’s representative demanded punishment for the murder and the preparation of the murders. Alternatively, he demanded punishment for murder and preparation of a gross crime against life and health.