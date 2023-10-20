It will be impossible to distinguish the screams of terror from those of joy for the most monstrous party of the year, because Halloween in Mirabilandia plays to the rhythm of the exclusive DJ set by Claudio Cecchetto. The already rich offer of shows at the largest amusement park in Italy is enriched with another unmissable moment with the “Halloween Party” which, on Tuesday 31 October, will see many guests engaged in the consoles: from the DJ and influencer Luca Onestini to the revelation of “Amici ’22” Cricca; from the rapper and Italian freestyle champion, Moreno to Fabio Marzo and Cristina Oliveira, DJ and vocalist of Samsara in Riccione. The appointment for everyone is from 9.30 pm in Piazza della Fama where, until midnight, you can let loose to the rhythm of the hits of the moment.

An incredible way to end the day in Mirabilandia after enjoying the wide range of entertainment suitable for the whole family that the Park offers until November 5th. Not only monsters, witches and horror atmospheres but also, for the most daring visitors, the 2023 novelty not to be missed: Suburbia, the largest horror zone in Italy in an amusement park, with around 30,000 m2 of pure terror. This horror zone – recommended for audiences aged 12 and over – will be active when darkness falls on 28-29-31 October and 1 November.

Strong emotions also in the new terrifying tunnel aimed at the bravest, Apartment#162, in which you can visit at your own risk four rooms in which the bloodiest crimes were committed, which joins the others: Acid Rain; Psycho Circus and Llorona. The horror house The Walking Dead is also open (admission with additional ticket) with settings taken from the series of the same name. For the little ones: magic and special animations with the new tunnel The Chamber of Wonders, which enriches the offer of other experiences for children dedicated to Halloween: the Bridge of Memories and the Bewitched LaBRIVInto.

There will also be no shortage of shows: the Let’s Party show is scheduled with the most beloved Nickelodeon characters and the fun Meet & Greet with Paw Patrol. Delirium will be on stage at the Pepsi Theatre, while Frankenstein, on the stage in Piazza della Fama, and Streghe, in Piazza Ducati, will cheer the audience. In the Far West Valley the appointment is with the brand new El Día De Los Muertos, while in Dinoland we will have fun with the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Other new shows include Demons, do you dare? and the Spirit of Fire, in the Mayan City, while – recommended for a more adult audience – is the show at the Pepsi Theater Jackie, don’t call me clown.

As if that wasn’t enough, to this incredible offer of shows and entertainment are added the many attractions – from those worthy of Guinness World Records to the less daring ones accessible to everyone – and the acclaimed Stunt Show “Hot Wheels City, the new challenge” with its incredible mix of gags and spectacular stunts. “We are very satisfied that the artistic partnership with Claudio Cecchetto is also being renewed for Halloween – comments Sabrina Mangia, Sales and Marketing director of Mirabilandia – an explosive mix of fun that we had successfully tested during this year’s ‘The Pink Night’ and which we are sure it will make our Halloween even more unique and unforgettable. An event which, for fourteen years, has been one of the most awaited moments of the season for all our visitors and which this year too confirms itself as unmissable”. Fear is at home in Mirabilandia until November 5th, the last day of seasonal opening of the Park.