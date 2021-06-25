After years of absence, Michael myers is back in Halloween Kills, Another installment of this acclaimed horror franchise that today has released its first terrifying poster.

Halloween Kills is a direct sequel to the 2018 film, where the masked killer continues his murder streak after escaping the trap he set for him Laurie Strode. Now, Myers prepares to finish what he started, unless the family Strode I killed him first.

Halloween Kills It opens exclusively in theaters on October 15. Additionally, a sequel titled Halloween Ends with a release date of October 14, 2022.

Via: ComicBook