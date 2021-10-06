



















PLOT HALLOWEEN KILLS Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green, picks up the story from where she left off in the previous chapter with Michael Myers trapped in the burning house, while Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), his daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) run away in a car, after hitchhiking. But Michael is still alive and the firemen who rushed to put out the fire in the building will find out at their expense.

Meanwhile, Laurie is rushed to the hospital, due to her stab wounds, and, not knowing what is happening at the fire, believes she has finally killed her lifelong nightmare. His relief, however, is blown away by the news that the firefighters are all dead, viciously killed by the homicidal maniac.

This time, however, Laurie is ready to stop the evil forever, preparing the whole town of Haddonfield to hunt down Michael. The women of the Strode family, along with a group of survivors of the killing spree of the Myers, set up a group of vigilantes, who search the city for the masked man, determined to take him out for good …









CRITICISM OF HALLOWEEN KILLS The issue is no longer personal. It’s no longer just about Laurie, or her family. The question becomes communal. Collective. Much more than just a passing film, a moment of transition waiting for the saga to close with the announced Halloween Ends, Halloween Kills is on the contrary a fundamental chapter which, by modifying them, restores the balance of the series and of the characters. Haddonfield hunts down Michael. “The system has failed”, some shout, perhaps not wrongly. Any reference to facts or populisms of our contemporaneity does not appear random in the least. Green is perfectly at ease in the saga, allowing himself brushstrokes of humor bordering on the insane, perfectly integrated between scenes of tension and violence that are more explicit and bloody than the average of mainstream products. (Federico Gironi – Comingsoon.it)

Halloween Kills: Read the full movie review











CURIOSITIES ABOUT HALLOWEEN KILLS Presented Out of Competition at the Venice Film Festival 2021. It is the twelfth film in the saga and is the sequel to Halloween.

The shooting of the film started on September 12, 2019 in Wilmington, North Carolina. TO Paul Rudd was offered to reprise the role who had held in Halloween 6 – The Curse of Michael Myers (1995), that of Tommy Doyle, but had to decline due to scheduling conflicts with Ghostbusters 2020 and the part was entrusted to Anthony Michael.

Also in the cast Anthony Michael Hall And Kyle Richards, which they interpret Tommy Doyle And Lindsey Wallace, that is to say the children a young Laurie Strode babysat in the 1978 film.



Also in the cast Anthony Michael Hall And Kyle Richards, which they interpret Tommy Doyle And Lindsey Wallace, that is to say the children a young Laurie Strode babysat in the 1978 film.















INTERPRETERS AND CHARACTERS OF HALLOWEEN KILLS































