After a successful first Halloween installment in 2018, Blumhouse and Universal Pictures bet on a sequel called Halloween kills, which will bring back the terrifying Michael myers.

Although a teaser for the scary movie was released in 2020, the production finally released the first official trailer to the joy of fans.

In the video you can see how a town comes together to end the villain of the saga, this after the abundant murders that occurred in the place. In addition, Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode) joins the film again to demonstrate her fight against Myers.

For his part, Scott Teems, scriptwriter of Halloween kills, assured that this installment will be much better than its predecessor.

“I can’t really say anything about it, but I’m really excited. I saw a quick cut a few weeks ago and I’m a bit biased, but my instincts say that people who liked the latest film will be very excited about this one. It’s like the first one on steroids, I guess. It really is the biggest, baddest and most violent version of the first”, He concluded.

What happened on Halloween?

In Halloween, Michael myers, a six-year-old boy, murders his family and is admitted to a psychiatric hospital. Fifteen years later, he flees and returns to his village on Halloween.

On his return, the psychopath commits a series of cruel murders, but his real target would be his sister Laurie. Meanwhile, one of the asylum doctors tries to stop his carnage.