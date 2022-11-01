Halloween illustrative image. | Photo: EFE

Two young people died in the early hours of Tuesday (01) in Spain and other people were injured during the celebration of Halloween parties, which lasted until early morning in part of the country.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in Salou, Catalonia, and died before local emergency services arrived. Another young man, aged 18, was attacked in the town of Palomares del Río, in Seville, and did not survive the injuries he suffered.

In addition, there were reports of stab wounds inflicted on a man in his 30s in Seville, and on a 19-year-old man in the city of Granada, Andalusia. Over the course of the night, the number of detainees reached 24 in Valencia. In Seville, 18 minors were apprehended. Most of the charges are of assault or theft from people who were celebrating Halloween.