A Halloween night away from Clarence House, but somehow still ‘spooky’, is what this year awaits Carlo and Camilla, who will spend All Hallows Eve on a state visit to Kenya, from today until November 3, and which will put the British royals face to face with the ghosts of their colonial past. A journey, in the name of ‘foresight’ and good relations between the United Kingdom and Kenya, but which also falls on the 60th anniversary of the African country’s independence from Great Britain in 1963 (while Queen Elizabeth was on the throne) and in which the monarch will have to face the “painful” legacy of colonialism.

His Majesty “will take time during the visit to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered in this period by the people of Kenya”, his deputy private secretary Chris Fitzgerald said very diplomatically, adding that the king will also recognize “the most painful aspects of the shared history of the United Kingdom and Kenya”, including the 1952 “Emergency” and the brutal suppression of the Mau Mau rebellion, which resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people and for which it is not yet clear whether Charles will ask Excuse me. For what reason? Because the worst ghosts are the ones who come back from the past to ask you to pay the bill. In fact, such a gesture would be complicated because it could result in requests for compensation from the British government.

However, even a less formal expression of regret would have wide resonance, not only in Kenya, but also in other countries that once formed the necklace of the British Empire. “He’s walking a tightrope,” said Nic Cheeseman, a professor of democracy at the University of Birmingham. “He wants to say something strong enough to show that he understands it, but not so strong that it opens up demands for further compensation.” In short, royal visits to former colonies were and still are delicate, but following the Black Lives Matter movement they have become difficult. Protesters and local government officials regularly demand apologies and sometimes compensation for colonial-era abuses, including economic exploitation and Britain’s role in the slave trade.

How will it end? we will know in these days. In the meantime, we imagine that Carlo’s journey will also be a sentimental journey, in which the king will leaf through the album of family memories, but also in line with his interest in the environment and the endangered animal world. The sovereigns will in fact visit the Nairobi National Park to learn about the work of the Kenya Wildlife Service, as well as meeting President William Ruto together with other members of the government. Furthermore, it must be said that they flew to Kenya, on the RAF Voyager, using 40% sustainable fuel. Far-sighted, it is true, in the choice of fuel, but we will see if Carlo will also be able to be far-sighted in bringing the ghosts of the past into agreement with the accounts of the Kingdom.