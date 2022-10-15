Haddonfield is the town in which Mike Myers has raged since 1978, the year in which babysitter Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) had the misfortune to enter his range. 44 years have passed during which Myers, who has become an absolutely immortal icon of Evil, has periodically returned to the attack to conclude what seems to be the only mission of his miserable life.

Today, after the bloody conclusion of the previous film, Halloween Kills of 2021, we find Laurie, intent on writing her memoirs, as if to exorcise a life inexorably linked to that of the monster who has not stopped pursuing her, influencing her tragically. The woman, elderly and lonely, is also torn by improper feelings of guilt and leads a life in hell, blamed by many fellow citizens for what happened over time, because she is held responsible like Mike (the famous “after all he is sought “).

Could it be that with his obstinate rebellion he forced him to insist on achieving his goal? Distorted question that in the last year becomes more tantalizing, given the recent events in international politics. But there are also rape acquittals that echo him.



An old heroine, a new villain?

And in any case it is the same theme present in the media trials of the Avengers or Superman, to remain in the world of fiction, held responsible for having attracted the wicked eager to challenge them, as was already said of the gunmen or the sheriffs of the West. If one is a true Good, it is inevitable that he stimulates the trust of the true Bad Guys.

And who says that all the victims were truly blameless, that none deserved the bad end they ended up in? Who says others wouldn’t deserve a bad end too? And what does this depend on? From the evil that is inherent in each of us and that, put together with that of all the others, makes us sometimes think that we are a hopeless race, worthy only of extinction (doubt already flashed abundantly during the vision of the previous film ). Or is there something in all of us just waiting for the right spark to explode? Which is what happens to the willing Corey, an honest worker waiting to go to university, who finds his life broken by a tragic accident.

When he is acquitted, however, the majority of the town has branded him for life and the upset boy begins to experience bloodthirsty instincts, perfectly shareable, given the stature of the carrion he meets. Due to one of her misadventures, he comes into contact with Laurie’s niece, a girl also with a precarious balance, given the adventures he had to go through with her unfortunate family. On this already explosive situation, Mike’s blind killing spree falls once more and it will be another bloody Halloween.

Halloween Ends is the thirteenth film in the saga, the last (who knows, perhaps, so it is declared) chapter of the reboot trilogy by David Gordon Green, a director with a predisposition to horror. As in the 2021 film, there is an effort to liven up the canonical structure of stories that they must entertain between killing and the other, between rivers of blood and gutting and slaughtering, inserting a slightly more stimulating theme.



Another historical protagonist, Sheriff Frank.

If in Halloween Kills Gordon Green staged crowds hysterically intent on getting justice, where official justice had blatantly failed, here the same majority (silent?) Blames the victim for the existence of the executioner and reads in their obstinate resistance to survive an irritating challenge. So, among citizens who blame Laurie and others who bully Corey, one is led to think that one of the usual nice Mike-style thinners could be sacrosanct.

As we said in the previous film, if evil is answered with its own tools, it is not conquered but it is propagated. How do you get out of this diabolical spiral? A very delicate, very topical issue, many are asking for it, even now, in one of the many parts of the world attacked and harassed by someone stronger, more violent, more evil.