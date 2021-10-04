On October 31st the most macabre party there is returns. We know that it is not a typically Italian custom, but children love to wear the costumes and disguises they love the most. And organize tours of trick and treat. While mom and dad can prepare the best treats, maybe bought them Halloween cookie cutters to prepare thrilling treats.

On Amazon there are tons of models to choose from. Obviously we must prefer the symbols of this festival which is very popular in Anglo-Saxon countries, but which has long since taken hold in Italy as well. Pumpkins, ghosts, witches, skulls, cobwebs, witch hats, haunted houses, bats, black cats and so on and so forth.

In stainless steel, in plastic, in silicone: to each his own best pasta cutter to be able to prepare truly thrilling sweets, but simply excellent in taste. The recipes are many, we are spoiled for choice.

Obviously we involve our children in the preparation of Halloween biscuits using the molds we suggest you buy!

CheChury Halloween cookie cutters, 10 pieces

Photo source from Amazon

CheChury presents its kit of 10 shapes to prepare the scariest cookies ever. Do you prefer the shape of the pumpkin or the bat? Or maybe you want a ghost, a cat or a witch’s hat? There is no shortage of spiders, skeletons, cobwebs and everything that scares the little ones of the house the most. The molds are made in stainless steel, ideal for preparing healthy food. They can also be easily washed in the dishwasher.

Crethink – Set of 5 cookie cutters, in stainless steel, for Halloween

Photo source from Amazon

Crethink instead presents its set of five molds for stainless steel biscuits dedicated in a clear and evident way to Halloween. You can make sweet treats in the shape of a carved pumpkin, a witch’s hat, a bat, a ghost and a black cat. The molds are made of a suitable material for food use, therefore safe and healthy. They last over time and can be used as many times as you want. You can make cookies, but also cake decorations or use these tools to cut sandwiches to give as snack for the day of Halloween. They are easy to use and also to clean, just with warm soapy water. They must be dried well after rinsing.

15pcs Halloween cookie cutters, stainless steel cookie cutter

Photo source from Amazon

The set of 15 Halloween cookie cutters signed JIASHA it is ideal for those who want to play in the kitchen with the children, preparing mouth-watering sweets. Pumpkins, bats, ghosts, cats will show off them on our trays. The molds are made of food-grade stainless steel, durable over time and non-toxic. They can be reused many times. The clean cut of the edge allows you to better cut cookies in complete safety. They are easy to clean with soap and water, but can also be put in the dishwasher.

Cymax 12 stainless steel Halloween cookie cutters

Photo source from Amazon

Cymax offers a kit consisting of 12 pieces to cut Halloween cookies. The molds are made of silver-colored stainless steel: pumpkin, bat, haunted house, grave, witch’s hat, butterfly, moon, skull, ghost, coffin and much more. THE pasta cutters are made of high quality metal, ideal for food use. They are large in size so they are easier to use. And they are also easy to clean, because a little hot water and dish detergent is enough to remove the biscuit residue.

Four 3D Halloween cookie cutters

Photo source from Amazon

Here is a cookie cutter set that is also ideal for children, because it is soft and free of any pointed parts. Siphus offers a kit of plastic Halloween stencils for food, without sharp edges, even easier to clean. Pumpkins, castles, witch hats, ghosts, to be able to bake some thrilling cookies in the oven. They can also be used to cut sandwiches and to make decorations for the October 31st party. The cookie cutters can also be used by children alone or to prepare cookies in the family.

ElecMotive four-piece set with molds to prepare Halloween cookies

Photo source from Amazon

From ElecMotive here is the four-piece set for Halloween to prepare biscuits and decorations of all kinds. The cookie cutters are prepared in high quality food grade plastic, easy to use and easy to wash. They have no sharp corners or edges, so even the little ones in the house can have fun at prepare biscuits, decorate cakes, make decorations in sugar paste or marzipan, create jellies and much more. The kit is also available in other formats not expressly dedicated to the October 31st party (Animals, Leaves, Christmas and Easter).

Decorate cookie cutter in the shape of a skull and pumpkin in plastic

Photo source from Amazon

Finally, from Decorate the two-piece plastic cookie cutter set with white skull and orange pumpkin. They are ideal for preparing sweet, savory, chocolate biscuits and shapes. Or even to make clay and salt dough molds. The measurements are as follows: pumpkin 7.5 x 8 x h2 cm and skull: 6 x 9 x h2 cm.

Trick or treat?

