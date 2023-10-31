Today the calendar is marked in red. Now, every 31 October It’s scary to be left without a plan for Halloween. Many choose to celebrate, others to go out to the streets to ask for sweets, but there is always a group that stays at home in order to binge watch movies, and Netflix is ​​a great option so that nightmares are not lacking on this night. That is why we leave you the top 7 of the tapes that the streaming platform within its catalog this 2023.

Movies like ‘It’, ‘A Quiet Place’, ‘Scream’, ‘Don’t breathe’ or ‘La huérfana’ are some of the productions that are on the ‘red N’ so that tonight you can spend a different evening. With this, blood, nightmares, suspense and terror will not be lacking today 31 October. Keep reading this note so you know the top 7.

7 horror movies to watch this October 31 on Netflix

‘It’, a film released in 2017

‘It’ is classified as one of the best adaptations that Stephen King has on film. Without a doubt, this production is much better than the 1990 film, starring Tim Curry and far superior to part 2 of the clown. ‘It’ is a movie that many have chosen to watch every October 31. The plot of the disappearance of children in the town of Derry and the meeting of Pennywise the clown with a group of friends who are willing to kill him makes it more interesting.

‘A Quiet Place’, a film released in 2018

One of the great surprises of recent years has been ‘A silent place’. Quite apart from the plot, John Krasinski’s debut left more than one mouth open. This film opts for suspense at its finest. Without the need for so much hustle and bustle, it is the silent story of a family who lives in a forest and will be terrorized when something atrocious comes into their lives.

‘Don’t breathe’, released in 2016

A film directed by Fede Álvarez and that brings the plot of some young thieves who believe they have found the perfect house to get away with their crime. However, they will be able to overcome the terror that they will experience within her if they manage to survive an old man who is blind, lonely, with millions of dollars, psychopathic and with a series of abilities that more than one would not want to face.

‘Halloween: the origin’, released in 2007

Although it is not at the level of John Carpenter, at least it resolves all the doubts regarding the traumas that Michael Myers has. This film completely changed Carpenter’s line and left elegance to place explicitness as its main characteristic.

‘REC’, a film by Paco Calza

Paco Calza and Jaume Balaguéro created one of the best found footage horror films in the history of cinema. In ‘REC’ we meet Ángela Vidal, a local television reporter who does a report on the night work of firefighters. A distress call in a building in Barcelona will make you go to them to cover an easy rescue task. The rest is history.

‘Scream 5’, released in 2022

After 25 years, this sequel perfectly blends an older ‘Scream’, but with a couple of loose nuts that will make it more terrifying than ever. Among the characters that stand out are Sam and Tara, who will once again be in the best slasher of the 21st century.

‘The Orphan’, released in 2009

‘The Orphan’ brings the plot of a couple who decide to adopt a girl with an angelic face who, however, hides a terrible secret. A girl who would even suit Damien Thorn himself from ‘The Prophecy’.

