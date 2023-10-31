the case

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken dressed up his 4-year-old son as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a White House Halloween event. US President Joe Biden gave the “young Zelensky” a box of M&Ms with the presidential seal. Blinken was accompanied by his wife Evan Ryan and their three-year-old daughter dressed in the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Blinken’s grandfather was born in Kiev, when it was still part of the Russian Empire, in 1900 and immigrated to the United States with his family. (NPK) Source: YouTube The White House



