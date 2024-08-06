Mexico City.- Halloween franchise actor Charles Cyphers has died at age 85 after battling a brief illness, his representative confirmed to Variety.

“Charles was a lovely, sensitive man. He always had the best stories and they gave you a full interpretation as he told them. He was a close friend and long-time client who will be deeply missed,” said representative Chris Roe.

Cyphers gained fame for portraying Sheriff Leigh Brackett in Halloween, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. The actor reprised his role for the second installment, as well as in the 2021 film, Halloween Kills.

Her acting debut was in 1976’s Assault on Precinct 13, followed by Halloween and the mystery-horror film The Fog in 1980.

The famous actor also had some appearances in television series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Seinfeld, The Outsiders and California Dreams.