Halloween It is one of the most anticipated and preferred celebrations by local artists because they take advantage of Halloween to put all their creativity to the test with unique costumes that they share via social networks. Whether as a couple or as a family, various characters surprise their followers with the most ingenious costumes.
Flavia Laos, Fátima Segovia, Melissa Paredes, Anthony Aranda and Ivana Yturbe are some of the television figures who have already shown the outfits they chose this 2022 for the holiday that is celebrated today, October 31.
Flavia Laos
The influencer Flavia Laos surprised more than one with a cosplay of Leeloo, a character from the movie “The Fifth Element”.
Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda
The popular couple came together to bring to life the Little Mermaid and Prince Erick, from the remembered Disney film.
Fatima Segovia
The OnlyFans star rocked a sexy Wonder Woman outfit on Instagram and received hundreds of compliments from her followers.
Ivana Yturbe
The model did a duet with her daughter Almudena and both wore sports suits.
Beto Da Silva
The footballer also showed off with his smug. Both were disguised as characters from the children’s series “The Flintstones”.
Maria Pia Copello
The former television host dressed as a terrifying clown, like her sister, singer Anna Carina.
Christian Dominguez and Pamela Franco
The couple jumped into the superhero craze this Halloween 2022 and dressed up as Superman and Wonder Woman.
Korina Rivadeneira
The former reality girl touched her thousands of followers by showing the cute family costume that she thought to wear this Halloween 2022 together with her two children. Korina Rivadeneira and her little ones dressed as characters from the children’s story “The Wizard of Oz.”
Chiara Pinasco
The host of América Televisión has the habit of coordinating her family costume and this time was no exception. This year, she decided to dress up as Ash Ketchup and his daughters, cute characters from the Pokemon series.
Magaly Medina
For this Halloween 2022, the television host Magaly Medina dressed up as a police officer. The ‘Urraca’ began her program with her unique dance, but she had to stop because one of her shoes got entangled with the fabrics that were part of the decoration.
Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo
The founder of La Nevera Fit chose to personify the small and malevolent villain Chucky, while the soccer player Rodrigo Cuba dressed up as the Pokemon trainer Ash Ketchup from the anime Pokemon.
