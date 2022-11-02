Halloween It is one of the most anticipated and preferred celebrations by local artists because they take advantage of Halloween to put all their creativity to the test with unique costumes that they share via social networks. Whether as a couple or as a family, various characters surprise their followers with the most ingenious costumes.

Flavia Laos, Fátima Segovia, Melissa Paredes, Anthony Aranda and Ivana Yturbe are some of the television figures who have already shown the outfits they chose this 2022 for the holiday that is celebrated today, October 31.

Flavia Laos

The influencer Flavia Laos surprised more than one with a cosplay of Leeloo, a character from the movie “The Fifth Element”.

The second photograph of Flavia Laos cosplay. Photo: Flavia Laos/Instagram

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda

The popular couple came together to bring to life the Little Mermaid and Prince Erick, from the remembered Disney film.

Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda on Halloween 2022. Photo: Instagram capture

Fatima Segovia

The OnlyFans star rocked a sexy Wonder Woman outfit on Instagram and received hundreds of compliments from her followers.

Fatima Segovia on Halloween. Photo: Instagram/@fatima.segovia

Ivana Yturbe

The model did a duet with her daughter Almudena and both wore sports suits.

Ivana Yturbe on Halloween. Photo: Instagram/@ivanayturbe

Beto Da Silva

The footballer also showed off with his smug. Both were disguised as characters from the children’s series “The Flintstones”.

Beto Da Silva on Halloween. Photo: Instagram/@ivanayturbe

Maria Pia Copello

The former television host dressed as a terrifying clown, like her sister, singer Anna Carina.

Maria Pia Copello on Halloween. Photo: Instagram/@piacopello

Christian Dominguez and Pamela Franco

The couple jumped into the superhero craze this Halloween 2022 and dressed up as Superman and Wonder Woman.

Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco on Halloween. Photo: Instagram/@chrisdominguezof

Korina Rivadeneira

The former reality girl touched her thousands of followers by showing the cute family costume that she thought to wear this Halloween 2022 together with her two children. Korina Rivadeneira and her little ones dressed as characters from the children’s story “The Wizard of Oz.”

Korina Rivadeneira on Halloween 2022. Photo: Instagram

Chiara Pinasco

The host of América Televisión has the habit of coordinating her family costume and this time was no exception. This year, she decided to dress up as Ash Ketchup and his daughters, cute characters from the Pokemon series.

Chiara Pinasco on Halloween 2022. Photo: Instagram

Magaly Medina

For this Halloween 2022, the television host Magaly Medina dressed up as a police officer. The ‘Urraca’ began her program with her unique dance, but she had to stop because one of her shoes got entangled with the fabrics that were part of the decoration.

Magaly Medina dresses up as a police officer. Photo: Screenshot of “Magaly TV, the firm”

Rodrigo Cuba and Ale Venturo

The founder of La Nevera Fit chose to personify the small and malevolent villain Chucky, while the soccer player Rodrigo Cuba dressed up as the Pokemon trainer Ash Ketchup from the anime Pokemon.