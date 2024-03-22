Not even time to say goodbye to Bentley, but to Adrian Hallmark it's now time to throw yourself back on a new challenge. A new challenge that bears the name of Aston Martin: the Board of Directors of the Gaydon brand has in fact appointed him Executive Director and CEO of the brand starting from October 1st, in a gradual insertion process which will see Amedeo Felisa maintain the role of CEO until that date.

Stroll's words

“I would like to pay personal tribute to Amedeo, recognizing not only what he achieved at Aston Martin but throughout his long and illustrious career at the top of the ultra-luxury automotive industry, and I am delighted to know that will remain in office continuing to oversee the launch of our next products until Adrian Hallmark joins us – commented Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin number one – With Hallmark we are bringing home one of the highest caliber leaders not only in our segment, but in the entire global automotive industry. Complementing our world-class leadership, Adrian will bring to Aston Martin an unrivaled experience in both the ultra-luxury and British manufacturing sectors, to drive forward our strategy and continue the recent momentum.”

Hallmark's ambitions

The main interested party, Adrian Hallmark, added: “Like many who work in the ultra-luxury segment, I admired from afar the ongoing transformation of the Aston Martin brand and products and I feel honored to have the opportunity to work with Lawrence, the board and the company's employees in their next chapter. Aston Martin's transformation is one of the most exciting projects in the ultra-luxury automotive sector. I can't wait to provide continuity to the company's great momentum and to use my experience and passion to further unleash the potential of this iconic brand and lead it to even greater success.”

From Bentley to Aston Martin

We remember that only in the morning Bentley had announced the farewell of Hallmark, a decision taken with immediate effect, at your request and by mutual agreement with the company. The will of the now former CEO of Bentley was to carry out new tasks outside the Volkswagen Group, and now we know which ones: will drive Aston Martina challenge as delicate as it is ambitious given the current times for the Gaydon house.