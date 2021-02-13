The calls for consequences against Halle’s Lord Mayor Bernd Wiegand (independent) are increasing. In a special session of the city council on Friday evening, some members expressed their incomprehension and anger about Wiegand’s behavior in connection with his early vaccination. There were repeated calls for resignation.

Contrary to what Wiegand claims, not all members of the city council were informed about the procedure with vaccine residues. This was stated by several politicians from the ranks of the CDU, AfD, SPD, FDP and the Greens.

Yana Mark (FDP) asked the OB to submit appropriate mails. Although she repeated the consent of her two party colleagues to disclosure several times, Wiegand refused, citing possible conflicts with personal rights.

“Who – damn it – put me on the list?” Asked Tom Wolter (MitBürger & Die Party) in the direction of the mayor. He had no knowledge of an ad hoc procedure or a “random generator”.

Wiegand had admitted about a week ago that he and ten city councilors had already received a vaccination. According to this, leftover vaccine doses were randomly assigned in Halle for weeks.

In addition to specialist doctors and emergency services, who belong to the first priority group of the specified sequence of vaccinations, city councils and members of the disaster control department were also taken into account. In the meantime, violations of the vaccination sequence have become public in at least nine federal states. (dpa, Tsp)