Straight

The eleventh consecutive title in the Bundesliga eludes Bayern, who when the championship went on hiatus due to the World Cup in Qatar, prolonged in Germany for the usual winter break, led Borussia Dortmund by nine points. Today, one day from the end, the team previously led by Julian Nagelsmann and now by Thomas Tuchel is two points behind Borussia, who won in Augsburg (0-3) with Sebastian Haller, the Ivorian striker who came from Ajax, leading the charge. to try to fill the void left by Haaland’s departure and who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in his first days at the club. After passing the treatment, Haller leads a team that if they beat Mainz on the last day, nothing is at stake, they will have ended Bayern’s hegemony. In any case, the Bavarians would be left without the salad bowl that distinguishes the champion if they do not beat Colonia at home in that last act scheduled for next Saturday starting at half past three in the afternoon.

0 Tomas Koubek, Renato Veiga, Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai, Mads Pedersen (David Colina, min. 45), Elvis Rexhbecaj (Irvin Cardona, min. 61), Niklas Dorsch, Arne Engels, Dion Beljo, Ermedin Demirovic (Arne Maier, min. 84) and Kelvin Yeboah (Maximilian Bauer, min. 40) See also The American University of Ras Al Khaimah organizes the Emirates Standard Tests (EMSAT) 3 Gregor Kobel, Julian Ryerson, Hummels (Nico Schlotterbeck, min. 91), Niklas Süle, Marius Wolf, Malen (Gio Reyna, min. 91), Karim Adeyemi (Salih Ozcan, min. 71), Emre Can, Raphael Guerreiro (Marco Reus, min 80), Brandt and Sébastian Haller goals 0-1 min. 58: Sebastian Haller. 0-2 min. 83: Sebastian Haller. 0-3 min. 93: Brandt. Referee Tobias Welz Yellow cards Dion Beljo (min. 42), Emre Can (min. 46), Karim Adeyemi (min. 69) and Marius Wolf (min. 73) red cards Felix Uduokhai (min. 38)

Borussia took advantage of the option that Bayern’s defeat against Leipzig at the Allianz Arena opened for them this Sunday, an unexpected debacle and more so because the game started with the advantage of the team coached by Tuchel. But Leipzig came from behind (1-3) and the Bayern coach still questions what happened. “I do not know what is happening. I see the team training, I observe their spirit and I can’t find an explanation for what is happening”, the coach pointed out after the defeat, who joined the team two months ago after several long knives killed Nagelsmann, disliked by several heavyweights from the locker room.

“We thought about it a lot and we believed that it was the best solution. Nor would I say that Tuchel is to blame for what is happening, but now we have to face criticism”, assumes Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern’s contested sports director. “It has happened to us several times this season that we conceded a goal and everything seems to be collapsing,” reflected Oliver Kahn, the club’s chief executive and a great hoarder of criticism, including those of the volcanic Lothar Matthaus. The nomenclature of former players of the Bavarian giant, always powerful, has erupted.

Bayern is about to lose to a rival that this Sunday won its first game away from home since February 23. Borussia won in Augsburg more because of tenacity and conviction than because of football. He rescued Sebastian Haller with a maneuver in the area at the edge of the game hour. By then Sule and Emre Can had already finished off the post. Haller scored seven minutes from ninety and has an excellent service sheet with nine goals and five assists in 18 games. In the last three days he has scored five goals.

Haller’s aim relieved Borussia, who played for just over half a game against an opponent outnumbered, but rebelled after conceding the first goal. The Swiss goalkeeper Kobel rescued the team from a problem by disrupting a one-on-one against Cardona, midfielder for Augsburg, a dedicated team that still has to score a point to guarantee its permanence in the German first division and that ended up punished for a late goal of Brandt who opened the celebrations of the yellow wall moved to Bavaria, while 80 kilometers from there Bayern ruminates the disaster of a campaign that could end in white because in the Champions League it was left behind by Manchester City and in the Cup by Freiburg.

