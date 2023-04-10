The rockets and bells launched in flight as a sign of joy announced the resurrection of Jesus early this Sunday and hundreds of people gathered around the old collegiate church of San Patricio on a bright spring morning to await his departure in procession. On the balconies of the chapter rooms of the temple and of the old noble houses of the Plaza de España, hangings were placed to announce the good news with the phrase in red letters: ‘Hallelujah, Jesus lives’. Handel’s ‘Hallelujah’ began to sound and the ethereal carving of Roque López crossed the threshold of the church on his throne on a litter amid cheers and applause as a sign of joy for his triumph over death.

The valuable titular image of the Archconfraternity of the Risen Jesus dates from 1800 and is one of the oldest preserved in the city. He keeps one foot in the tomb and the other in the air, the cloak that covers the naked carving of soft polychrome has a wide flight and he holds a white banner in one of his hands, victorious. In a preferential place on his throne, adorned with white lilies and red roses, is the baton that corresponds to him as ‘Honorary Mayor’ of the city, a title that was granted to him in 2002.

The procession could not pass through Selgas street due to the poor state of the road, due to the construction of the Palace of Justice

The throne of the Risen One rested on the shoulders of fifty porters who dressed in white robes and went to the Plaza de España where the image of the Virgin of the Incarnation awaited him, also on her throne on a litter adorned with roses and carried by 14 butlers.

After the emotional meeting, in which Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria’ sounded, the group Coros y Danzas de Lorca performed the Lorca jota before the ‘Palero’, as the carving is popularly known, protected during the civil war between palas and prickly pears to prevent its destruction. The embroidered skirts in colored wool spinning to the sound of the music of guitars, bandurrias and false ones were the perfect complement to the joy that reigned in the atmosphere.

The images began their procession while flower petals and ‘hallelujahs’ fell from the balconies, small colored pieces of paper with phrases of joy for the resurrection, which the archconfraternity distributed among the neighborhood. This year the usual itinerary along Selgas street was altered due to the poor condition of the road due to the construction works of the Palace of Justice and the procession crossed Álamo street to go through General Eytier to Fernando El Santo and Alfonso X streets The wise.

Women dressed in the classic Spanish mantilla, in white for the resurrection of Jesus, and a large group of children dressed as altar boys, with red tunics and superimposed lace, were part of the simple procession that toured the historic center.

unfinished embroidery

The women of the archconfraternity wore the 15 capes of the Mysteries of the Rosary made of white satin with the anagram of Mary embroidered in gold. Its president, Irene Mondéjar, regretted not having been able to release this year the flag that is being embroidered in the Paso Azul workshops. “She thought we were going to arrive on time, but it couldn’t be,” she said, and she was confident that she would be able to release it next year.

The procession was made up of a representation of all the Holy Week brotherhoods with their main banners and musical groups. Their directives, the municipal corporation and associations and organizations of the city also attended. After crossing Corredera and Álamo streets, the procession returned to the collegiate church of San Patricio where a mass was offered in honor of the Risen One. Tomorrow begins the solemn triduum for the Resurrection in the temple at 8:00 p.m.

The archconfraternity has been able to enjoy this Holy Week the new house in El Paso, in the vicinity of San Patricio, which was inaugurated in January. Mondéjar recalled that the exhibition ‘Contemporary Sacred Inspirations’ with works by 22 artists can be visited in the exhibition hall until May 31.