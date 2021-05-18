Divinity: Original Sin 2 has been released on iPad and iPad Pro.

This is apparently a proper, full fat port. There are no surprise new microtransactions or anything like that. It’s the full game, Gift Bag DLCs included, as you remember it on PC or consoles. And it costs £ 23.99 (check regional pricing).

It’s been developed over two years by Larian and Russian partner Elveris. DOS2 iPad has touch controls, obviously, but also supports mouse and keyboard as well as game pads, such as the PS5 pad.

DOS2 on iPad, as played by a man in costume. Perfect.

You’ll need pretty new iPad hardware to run it. DOS2 performs at the equivalent of the ‘highest’ PC settings on iPad Pro 2018 and above. On the 2021 iPad Pro, it runs at 60fps, even in local co-op when the screen splits for the second player.

Online multiplayer, meanwhile, supports cross-play between PC, Mac and iPad, and there’s cross-save compatibility between Mac and iPad.

It all sounds very encouraging. Of course, the proof will be in the playing, which we haven’t had a chance to do yet. Should it work as advertised, though, then we cannot recommend the game highly enough. Divinity: Original Sin 2 is, simply, one of the finest role-playing games around, and it’s probably the closest experience to the chaotic freedom of tabletop role-playing you can have outside of Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian’s new game!

Here is our gold-starred, Essential-badged, Divinity: Original Sin 2 review from its PC release in autumn 2017. “A CRPG of unparalleled breadth and dynamism,” wrote Rick Lane. “Original Sin 2 is Larian’s masterpiece.”