It is not the most awaited final on the eve and not even perhaps the one that enthusiasts and organizers of the ATP 500 in Halle would have wanted, the one between the Russian Andrey Rublev and the Kazakh Aleksandr Bublik, but the one between the two promises to be a good match. Different styles and also ways of conceiving tennis in an almost opposite way, but so close in other things, such as losing patience (and matches) suddenly. Of course, true, Rublev seems to have changed: he won a Masters 1000, in Montecarlo, and while not obtaining other significant results in 2023, he now comes to Wimbledon with good credentials on grass. The seeded n.3 of the tournament defeated the Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3 6-4 in the semifinals, Medvedev’s executioner yesterday: an almost one-sided match, with the Spaniard having little power against Rublev’s terrible blows . The class of 1997 from Moscow will try to lift his 14th ATP trophy: should he triumph against Bublik, the number 7 in the world could show at least a 500 won on all three surfaces on the bulletin board.