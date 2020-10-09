One year after the right-wing extremist and anti-Semitic terrorist attack in Halle (Saale), the victims are commemorated with numerous events and gestures. Hundreds of people gathered in the city’s market square on Friday afternoon and paused in silence from 12:01 p.m. Many held hands or had tears in their eyes. At the same time, the church bells rang in the city. Halle thus reminded of the time when the attack began on October 9, 2019. Passers-by had already deposited flowers at the crime scenes in the morning hours.

In the afternoon, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected in Halle. The President of the Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, and Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) are also on site. Among other things, they want to unveil memorial plaques at the crime scenes.

The attack in Halle “effectively changed everything,” Haseloff told the broadcaster MDR Aktuell. Measures would be taken to ensure that such an act “never occurs again”. Among other things, the state government commissioned a study to analyze the causes of anti-Semitism in Saxony-Anhalt.

Halle’s Lord Mayor Bernd Wiegand said that the attack left a wound that remained a scar. “We shouldn’t hide this scar: it warns us, reminds us of how vulnerable our society is,” said the non-party city chief. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) described right-wing terror as the “greatest threat to our country”.

The President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, warned of a “steep rise in anti-Semitism in Germany”. “In the past two years in particular, criminal offenses, including acts of violence, against Jews and Jewish institutions in Germany have increased significantly,” Haldenwang told the Berlin newspaper Tagesspiegel. Anti-Semitism has always existed in Germany, but not so openly, said the anti-Semitism commissioner of the federal government, Felix Klein, the television broadcaster Phoenix. “Now, through hatred and agitation on the Internet and on social media, it is becoming more socially acceptable again.”

A year ago, a heavily armed assassin tried to break into the synagogue in Halle on the highest Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur. When he did not succeed, he shot a 40-year-old passer-by in front of it and a 20-year-old guest in a nearby kebab shop. On his escape, the assassin injured numerous other people before he was caught by the police. The 28-year-old German Stephan Balliet has admitted the deeds, the trial against him is running before the higher regional court in Naumburg. He is charged with double homicide and 86 times attempted homicide. (dpa)