She is one of the highest paid actresses and was the first African American to win an Oscar. Halle berry She was a Bond girl, she was the most sensual Catwoman in cinema and she is an ecologist activist.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 14, 1966. Her mother, Judith, is a nurse and has been with her all her life, unlike her father, who left the family when Halle was only 4 years old. His father returned four years later, but he was a very aggressive man.

The young Halle Berry got second place in the Miss America pageant in 1986, which earned her the right to represent the United States at Miss World in London, where she was a finalist, finishing sixth. Since then she worked first as a model and later as an actress.

His first role was in 1989 on the television series ‘Living Dolls’, but his big break was given by director Spike Lee in ‘Wild fever’, in 1991. From there Halle Berry began her great acting career by appearing successfully in films such as ‘The last Boy Scout’ (1992), along with Bruce Willis, where to learn to function in the role, he performed for free in a strip club, ‘Boomerang: The Prince of Women’ (1992), with Eddie Murphy, ‘The Flintstones’ (1994), ‘Torn hearts’ (1995), or ‘Bulworth ‘ (1998), among many others.

In 2002, she became the first African-American actress to receive an Academy Award for Best Leading Actress, for her performance in ‘Monster’s Ball’. In addition, he won the Silver Bear at the Berlin Festival. One of his role models was Dorothy Dandridge, singer, dancer and actress, whom he named when collecting the Oscar, and whom he had represented in a television movie years before, for which he won the Golden Globe. Dandridge was the first African-American actress nominated for an Oscar as the lead in Otto Preminger’s “Carmen Jones.”

Her re-launch thanks to the Oscar made her a regular actress in Hollywood blockbusters. She entered the James Bond movie saga, being the co-star of ‘Die another day’ (2002), with Pierce Brosnan. Halle Berry becoming a component of the select group of Bond girls.

In 2003 rolls ‘Gothika‘with Penelope Cruz, and in 2004 she was chosen to play the role of the sensual Catwoman in the homonymous film, thus becoming the first person to have played characters from Marvel and DC Comics, a film that won her a Razzie at the same time. worst actress, an award that, with a lot of humor, she herself went to collect. At the same time he has played Storm in the films of the saga ‘X Men’.

Sexist violence



Faced with successes as an actress, Halle Berry had a very complicated personal life, suffering abuse by one of her first boyfriends, which caused a significant decrease in her hearing. Her first husband, David Justice, a baseball player, was also violent. After a period of depression and a suicide attempt, she divorced after three years of marriage. She was married to the musician Eric Benet, whom she divorced in 2005 and was a partner of Gabriel Aubry, her model boyfriend, and the father of her daughter Nahla, born in 2008, a relationship that also ended in rupture. After several months of relationship, Hale Berry married French actor Olivier Martínez in 2013 in a French castle. Their first child together (the second for Halle) was born in October 2013 in Los Angeles and is named Maceo-Robert. After two years of marriage, Halle Berry also divorced Olivier Martinez in October 2015.

In 2014 she became a co-executive producer on the CBS drama series ‘Extant’ where she took on the role of an astronaut struggling to reconnect with her android husband and son after spending years in space. His last work was in ‘John Wick 3: Parabellum’, from 2019. In recent years he has developed a strong environmental militancy along with Pierce Brosnan, Cindy Crawford and Jane Seymour.