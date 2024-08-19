Just two weeks after the latest episode of the confrontation between Halle Berry (Cleveland, Ohio, 57 years old) and Olivier Martinez (Paris, 58 years old), the former couple is once again making headlines for a new row. The actress then lost her attempt to force her ex-husband to attend her co-parenting therapy for her 10-year-old son Maceo, which they agreed to in the divorce agreement and signed exactly a year ago, in August 2023, after a long and controversial negotiation that lasted eight years. After that defeat court, now the actress has filed a new lawsuit in court to gain sole custody of her son, alleging that the actor’s “turbulent and disruptive behavior” has negatively impacted her son, as he deals with “serious behavioral and learning issues,” according to court documents accessed by media outlets such as TMZ either PeopleHalle Berry filed this new lawsuit last Friday, August 16, 2024, in which she literally states that Martinez “has been oppositional, inflexible, and has denied his consent for years.”

The actress maintains that her youngest son suffers from serious behavioral problems and that his father is, and has been, a great obstacle to getting him psychological help. In addition, the protagonist of Catwoman (2004) alleges that Martinez “is more interested in the child’s football skills than in his education,” and that proof of this is that he refused to get his son a tutor because it would interfere with his schedule for practicing the sport in question: “Maceo has fallen behind in his studies.”

According to legal documents, Halle Berry acknowledges that she is “not an exemplary mother,” but that when it comes to raising her son, she has been “satisfactory.” As for the actor’s fatherhood, she describes him as “less than satisfactory”. She proves this by stating that her son returns to her “in a bad mood” after spending time with his father, and reproduces some disputes that the former couple had in private: “He ignores the professionals hired to help Maceo, and aggressively interferes with the implementation of strategies and interventions to help him,” argues her legal team in the documents presented in a court in Los Angeles (California). With these harsh accusations, the actress seeks “total control” regarding decisions about her son’s education, his health and more therapy options “so that he can get back on the right path.” For their part, Martinez’s lawyers have confirmed to the magazine People, who “will respond to these accusations in the coming weeks.”

Little Maceo was one year old when his parents’ divorce proceedings began, just two years after their wedding. Given the complexity and length of the legal dispute, his parents agreed that the boy would receive help from specialists to be able to manage the family situation and the problems arising from those years of rivalry. He also participates in family therapy sessions, attended by Berry, Martinez and Nahla Aubry, the actress’s first-born daughter, born from her relationship with Gabriel Aubry. Even so, the judge denied participation to Van Hunt, the actress’s current partner. Halle says she has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to resolve the conflicts privately, but now she has no choice but to make it public, filing legal documents in court exposing the conflict to a family court judge.

At the time of their separation, the actors agreed to share decision-making regarding Maceo’s education and health. All the details were strictly agreed upon: schedules, places where he would be picked up from school and who would take care of him during the week and on holidays. Since the judge’s ruling a year ago, the actress takes care of her son from Monday to Wednesday and the actor from Wednesday to Friday. They both take turns on weekends. As for vacations, these are now divided: Berry takes care of Maceo during spring break and Thanksgiving in even-numbered years, while Martinez does so in odd-numbered years. In addition, Berry is responsible for paying her son’s tuition at the private school Lycée Français in Los Angeles (California) and 100% of the extracurricular activities in which he participates. An agreement that is no longer satisfactory to the actress.