Halle Berry has given a surprise to Adrien Brody While the actor, nominated for his work in The brutalist, He attended the media. Immediately, it has become one of the most commented moments of the red carpet.

Berry has approached him from behind and, after greeting him effusively, has interrupted the interview and has given him a Kiss on Brody’s mouth. The reason will be evident only for those who know what happened in the 2003 Oscar Gala When the actor won his first statuette.

History of a kiss

Marea to think about the reactions that would have raised today on social networks at the time of that gala when Berry gave Brody the Oscar as best actor for his interpretation in The pianist, of Roman Polanski.

When you take the stage, the actor celebrated his triumph grabbing by the waist and planting a kiss on the lips to Halle Berry, that the award gave him after being the winner of the Best Actress Award the previous year.

Brody’s forced kiss (which he told Berry: “Maybe they had not been told that this was included in the bag of gifts they give us”) generated confusion and blush, being subsequently indicated as an example of sexual aggression by forcing the actress to maintain the composure and participate in the kiss.

A few years later, Halle Berry has already parodied this moment Pasteing the lot passionately with Jamie Foxx When collecting a spike guys’ Choice Awards. As this year’s Red Oscar carpet has shown, it seems that the actress does not hold any resentment to Brody for her impetuousness and has decided to return the surprise with a good humor.

Do you want to be up to the last of all the novelties of film and series? Sign up for our Newsletter.