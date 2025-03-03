Halle Berry It is one of those women that sweeps wherever it goes. And, how could it be otherwise, to appear on the red carpet of the Oscar 2025 Awards He has chosen a styling that has not gone unnoticed, but has also starred in one of the most commented moments of the night: a kiss by surprise Adrien Brody with which the actress sought to recreate the one that the actor gave her 22 years ago.

Beyond this funny anecdote that both actors have taken with a lot of humor, Halle Berry has also managed to become the most observed of the ‘Red Carpet’ with A unique dress and loaded with originality, since it is made with miniespejos.

Halle Berry’s mirror dress for the 2025 Oscar Awards

At 58 years of age, Halle Berry has shown that Fashion is also a matter of attitude. The interpreter, who is also awards awards along with other women such as Scarlett Johansson (who has taken a style ‘Old Hollywood’) or Penelope Cruz (which has surprised with a bridal inspirational dress from Chanel), has opted for one of the most original designs of the night with which he has undoubtedly triumphed.

It is a neckline design of honor, with an overlapping body and a beautiful skirt tight to the body and with lateral transparencieswhich ends in an elegant tail.

Halle Berry at the Oscars 2025 Awards Jordan Strauss / LaPresse

It is a design, which although it seems a single piece, has top and skirt and is signed by Christian Siriano. The true curiosity of this outfit, without a doubt, is that it has a ‘broken mirror’ effect that has been achieved thanks to A total of 7,000 crystals. It is for this same reason that, although it is not known exactly how much it weighs, Halle Berry has trouble walking with him, as he has been able to appreciate during his passage in the ‘Red Carpet’.

The actress completed the look with bright jewels and, of course, the most flattering haircut: A bob combed behind the ears.





